PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are sending catcher Henry Davis to Arizona in exchange for utility player Tim Tawa, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official.

The Pirates selected Davis with the first overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft, with general manager Ben Cherington hoping he would serve as a foundational piece during a franchise-wide overhaul.

While Davis, who made his MLB debut in 2023, eventually blossomed into one of the better defensive catchers in baseball, he never found solid footing as a hitter.

The 27-year-old Davis has a career batting average of just .178 with 25 homers and 89 RBIs in 283 games, including just a .172 mark last season. Davis excelled defensively and served as Pirates ace Paul Skenes' personal catcher during the pitcher's Cy Young season in 2025.

Davis' departure leaves the Pirates with two catchers on the 40-man roster with MLB experience in Rafael Flores and Endy Rodgriguez, though Rodriguez is likely out until late spring 2027 while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.

Tawa, 27, hit .240 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs in 104 games last season with the Diamondbacks, bouncing between the outfield and the infield regularly.

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