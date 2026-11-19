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Pons scores 30, Abilene Christian downs McMurry 103-41
Abilene Christian defeated McMurry in a lopsided basketball game; the winning team moves to a two and three record
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LA NACION
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Timeo Pons’ 30 points led Abilene Christian past McMurry 103-41 on Wednesday.
Pons also contributed eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-3). Drew Haffner scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Xabi Lopez shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.
Koye Rondeno led the way for the War Hawks with seven points. Jordan Malveaux added seven points for McMurry.
Up next
Abilene Christian hosts Southwestern Adventist in its next matchup on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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