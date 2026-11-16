Pope bids 'hasta luego' to his second homeland of Peru as he wraps up marathon South American trip

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Pope Leo XIV bid farewell to his beloved second homeland of Peru on Monday with an “hasta luego,” after a marathon 12-day South American tour that tested his stamina after lung cancer surgery.

Leo emerged from the Vatican’s residence in Lima to kick off his final morning, visiting a home for the elderly that he tended to during the COVID-19 pandemic, before a huge Mass at an air base in the Peruvian capital that's expected to draw up to 1 million people.

Speaking to the crowd outside the residence, Leo thanked Peruvians for having accompanied him on his trip.

“Have a good day, thank you very much, and until later!” he said.

A trip and pontificate modeled on a missionary saint

For the Chicago-born Leo, who spent two decades in Peru as a missionary priest and bishop, the trip was an emotional homecoming to a place that he has credited with teaching him how to be a shepherd. Upon arrival, he declared that Peru was his “patria” or homeland, and he sang the national anthem alongside President Keiko Fujimori. Leo has American and Peruvian citizenship.

Over the course of the trip, it became clear that Leo modeled his ministry in Peru and now for the universal Catholic Church on the figure of the first archbishop of Lima, St. Turibius of Mogrovejo.

Mogrovejo, who lived from 1538-1606, is revered for having denounced abuses against Indigenous and enslaved people by Spanish colonizers. He is also remembered for having crisscrossed his vast diocese on foot and horseback to minister to his flock, learning Quechua and Aymara to better preach to its Indigenous members and overseeing the translation of church teachings into these Indigenous languages so they could understand.

Following his example, Leo has traveled across Peru, going high up in the Andes mountains and deep into the Amazon rainforest, as well as ministering to his flock. On his final full day in Peru on Sunday, Leo went from his former diocese of Chiclayo on the north Pacific coast to the southeastern Andean city of Cusco, to the northeastern Amazonian city of Pucallpa and back to Lima on the coast.

The climatic and altitude changes alone were exhausting — from hot, humid Chiclayo to chilly and rainy Cusco (at an oxygen-challenging altitude of 3,400 meters or about 11,150 feet) to the steaming heat of the Pucallpa rainforest and back to the gray humidity of Lima.

“All are called to proclaim the good news,” the 71-year-old Leo said as he left the Vatican residence in Lima.

The Peru stop capped a visit that began on Nov. 6 in Uruguay and proceeded on to Argentina, the homeland of Leo’s predecessor Pope Francis, who never returned during his pontificate.

The trip itself was in doubt after Leo underwent lung cancer surgery Oct. 13 in Rome. But Leo said as the visit began that he had “no doubt” that he would make it.

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