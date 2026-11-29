DETROIT (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist as the Nashville Predators extended their point streak to four games with a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Steven Stamkos and Nils Hoglander also scored for Nashville, which is 3-0-1 in its last four, including a 6-5 shootout loss to the Utah Mammoth on Friday. Justus Annunen made 32 saves.

Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who had a two-game win streak halted. John Gibson made 18 saves, one night after shutting out the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Predators scored on their first two shots, charging to an early lead.

Forsberg set up the first, skating to the middle of the Detroit zone before firing a pass to Nils Hoglander as he cut in from the right wing. Hoglander flipped a wrist shot over Gibson's glove for his sixth goal at 2:05.

A bouncing puck helped Nashville take a 2-0 lead at 3:13. Defenseman Adam Wilsby fired a shot through traffic, and it hit Alex DeBrincat's stick and Steven Stamkos' ankle before deflecting past Gibson. Stamkos was giving credit for his 13th goal.

The goal gives Stamkos 46 points (26 goals, 20 assists) in 47 career games against the Red Wings.

Raymond got Detroit on the board at 17 seconds of the second period, picking up the puck in the Detroit end and charging down the right wing before putting a wrist shot past Annunen.

Forsberg gave Nashville a 3-1 lead at 18:13, jumping between Emmitt Finnie and Marco Kasper to steal the puck before beating Gibson with a wrist shot.

The game's first penalty wasn't called until midway through the third period, when Detroit's Justin Faulk was called for delay of game.

Andrew Copp made it 3-2 at 15:53, scoring at point-blank range after Raymond's pass deflected off Forsberg.

Up next

Predators: Host the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Red Wings: Host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here