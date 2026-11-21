CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Beau Pribula had his best passing game at Virginia, throwing for season-high 294 yards and four touchdowns, as the Cavaliers topped North Carolina 41-24 on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

The win made UVA (6-5, 4-4 ACC) bowl eligible for a second straight year and left Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels still a win shy of that benchmark. The Heels committed two turnovers, missed a field goal and had a second kick blocked.

Pribula connected with receiver Da'Shawn Martin for a 20-yard score in the first quarter, then hooked up with running back Jekail Middlebrook for a 75-yard touchdown play in the second to help UVA take a 20-10 halftime lead.

After a strong first half by the offense, Virginia’s defense turned in a pair of key fourth down stops in the third quarter. Pribula found running back Xavier Brown for a 24-yard touchdown with 1:48 left in the period to extend the Cavaliers’ lead to 27-10, and connected with tight end Dakota Twitty for 1-yard score early in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

UNC starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., who was injured in the Tar Heels' loss to Louisville the weekend before, warmed up but did not play. Instead, the Heels went with freshman Travis Burgess, who entered the game against the Cardinals and threw his first collegiate passes.

Burgess finished 25 for 45 for 354 yards, with one touchdown pass and two interceptions. He also rushed for 106 yards and a score for Carolina (5-6, 2-5).

The takeaway

North Carolina: The Tar Heels moved the ball behind their backup quarterback, but struggled to score points. UNC racked up 459 total yards.

Virginia: The Cavaliers built on the success they found in last weekend's win over Cal and won their second straight game since their open date, notching their most impressive victory since drilling North Carolina State in the season opener.

Up next

North Carolina: Hosts rival North Carolina State on Saturday.

Virginia: Visits rival Virginia Tech on Saturday.