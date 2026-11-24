The San Francisco 49ers know the importance of the No. 1 seed.

They had a chance to secure the top spot in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs in Week 18 last season but lost 13-3 to Seattle at home in Levi’s Stadium.

The Seahawks got a first-round bye, beat San Francisco 41-6 in the divisional round and went on to win the Super Bowl.

The 49ers (9-1) won 32-29 in Seattle in October. With the Lions and Bears right behind them at 8-2, they can’t slip up.

The Seahawks (6-4) are going to be in a battle just to get into the playoffs with a logjam for the sixth and seventh seeds this season.

After the best games of Week 12 are played Wednesday-Friday, the Seahawks-49ers matchup is the only one of 10 matchups Sunday featuring two winning teams.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers are coming off an impressive beatdown of the Vikings. The Seahawks had a bye last week, giving Sam Darnold time to return to the lineup.

The 49ers are three-point favorites. Pro Picks sees a close one.

49ERS: 24-23

GREEN BAY (6-4) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (6-4)

Line: Rams minus 2 ½

The NFL’s first Thanksgiving Eve game features two teams that are battling for a playoff spot. Micah Parsons is expected to make his season debut for the Packers, giving the defense a big boost. Green Bay’s offensive line needs to do a better job protecting Jordan Love. Matthew Stafford and the Rams are missing star receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. But their defense has Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald.

RAMS: 24-23

CHICAGO (8-2) at DETROIT (8-2)

Line: Bears minus 2 ½

A battle for first place in the NFC North kicks off a tripleheader on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears have won five straight games but Caleb Williams and the offense have been a bit out of sync. Ben Johnson, who was Detroit’s offensive coordinator before going to Chicago, is 0-2 against his former team. Jeffery Simmons has made a massive impact since the Bears acquired him. The Lions have won six in a row behind a dynamic offense and their defense has stepped up over the past month. This will be their second game since losing Aidan Hutchinson and they have to find a way to disrupt Williams. The Lions are 6-0 at home.

BEST BET: BEARS: 30-27

PHILADELPHIA (3-7) at DALLAS (5-6)

Line: Cowboys minus 8 ½

Joe Milton began the season on Dallas’ practice squad and now makes his third start for the Eagles. They stopped a seven-game losing streak with a surprise win over Pittsburgh. Philadelphia’s defense has to slow down Dak Prescott and the Cowboys because Milton and the offense won’t be able to keep up.

COWBOYS: 24-16

KANSAS CITY (8-2) at BUFFALO (9-1)

Line: Bills minus 2 1/2

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen in a primetime matchup that could determine who has home-field advantage if Buffalo and Kansas City meet again in the playoffs. Allen and the Bills are 5-1 against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the regular season but 0-4 in the playoffs. Buffalo’s defense has been outstanding recently against inferior opponents. This one is a far bigger challenge. Kenneth Walker III could return this week from a groin injury, a huge lift for Kansas City’s offense.

BILLS: 27-23

DENVER (8-2) at PITTSBURGH (6-4)

Line: Broncos minus 3

The Broncos have won six in a row and Bo Nix has led the offense to 28 points per game over the past four. Denver’s defense has dropped from No. 2 in yards allowed in 2025 to 28th this season. The Steelers are undefeated at home but an offense led by Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have much firepower. DK Metcalf has almost as many ejections (1) as TD catches (2). Michael Pittman could return to in time for this Black Friday matchup, giving Rodgers a needed option.

BRONCOS: 23-22

ATLANTA (3-7) at MINNESOTA (7-3)

Line: Vikings minus 7

The Falcons won more games with Kirk Cousins down the stretch last season than they have without him this season. Cousins is back to face his former team after reuniting with the Vikings following a half-season in Las Vegas. Atlanta’s best chance is Bijan Robinson having a big day. Minnesota’s defense is coming off a rough game vs. Brock Purdy and the 49ers.

VIKINGS: 23-17

BALTIMORE (4-7) at HOUSTON (4-6)

Line: Texans minus 6 ½

Six straight losses and counting for the Ravens. Even when the offense finally got going without Lamar Jackson, the defense couldn’t do its part in a 35-33 loss to Carolina. The Texans have won four of six to climb back into the playoff race after an 0-4 start. They have no margin for error. C.J. Stroud is having his best season and Houston faces the 26th-ranked scoring defense.

TEXANS: 27-17

NEW ORLEANS (3-7) at CINCINNATI (7-3)

Line: Bengals minus 9 1/2

The Saints played Chicago tough on the road but made too many mistakes, especially on special teams. New Orleans needs its defense to continue to generate pressure against Joe Burrow. The Bengals couldn’t get Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins going against Washington, and the defense blew a late lead in the final minute.

BENGALS: 30-17

NEW YORK GIANTS (6-3-1) at INDIANAPOLIS (3-8)

Line: Giants minus 6 ½

The Giants proved with an upset over Jacksonville that they can compete with the better teams. Now, they have to make sure not to overlook one of the worst. Anthony Richardson makes his first start of the season for the Colts, who cut Daniel Jones. Jonathan Taylor is their best hope to win this one.

GIANTS: 23-17

NEW YORK JETS (3-8) at MIAMI (1-9)

Line: Jets minus 3 ½

Jets rookie edge rusher David Bailey makes the team worth watching. He has 9 ½ sacks and six forced fumbles. They’re coming off a road win over the Chargers and can make it two in a row. The Dolphins beat the Jets a month ago and have given opponents some trouble in their past four losses.

JETS: 23-17

TENNESSEE (1-9) at JACKSONVILLE (7-3)

Line: Jaguars minus 14 ½

The good news for the Titans is the offense. Cam Ward is showing signs of being the franchise QB and they’re scoring points. The bad news is the defense can’t stop anyone. They’ve allowed 40 or more points in three consecutive games. The Jaguars slipped up against the Giants and that hurt their chances at the No. 1 seed. They won 40-23 in Tennessee just two weeks ago.

JAGUARS: 31-17

NEW ENGLAND (5-5) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-9)

Line: Chargers minus 1 ½

Drake Maye is out and Justin Herbert is in concussion protocol. So much for the playoff rematch. The Patriots beat the Chargers 16-3 in a wild-card game last January. Tommy DeVito takes over for Maye. If Herbert can’t play, DJ Uiagalelei would make his first career start for Los Angeles. This is the least watchable game of the week.

PATRIOTS: 17-13

WASHINGTON (4-5-1) at ARIZONA (3-8)

Line: Commanders minus 7

Jayden Daniels has the Commanders to consecutive last-minute wins to stay in the race for the NFC East. Washington can’t afford any letdowns. The Cardinals have lost three straight games by an average margin of 23 points with three different starting QBs. Rookie Carson Beck will make his second start if his back is OK. If not, 40-year-old Josh Johnson will be under center for the second straight game.

COMMANDERS: 24-19

LAS VEGAS (4-7) at CLEVELAND (6-4)

Line: Browns minus 4 ½

Fernando Mendoza flashed his potential with three TD passes last week against Denver. He also showed his rookie inexperience with a pick-6 when the game was on the line. Mendoza gets his first taste of the Dawg Pound in Cleveland. The Browns, who were flexed to “Sunday Night Football,” have won all six games by four points or fewer with comebacks in the fourth quarter.

BROWNS: 22-21

CAROLINA (5-5) at TAMPA BAY (3-7)

Line: Buccaneers minus 3

The Panthers can take a major step toward winning their second straight NFC South title with a win that would get them above .500. They’ve won two in a row behind strong performances from Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard. Carolina will be seeking to avenge a 43-13 home loss against Tampa Bay last month. The Buccaneers are in must-win mode. Despite a terrible record, they Bucs would move within one game of first place and would hold the tiebreaker with a season sweep. They need more from Baker Mayfield and the passing attack to have a chance.

UPSET SPECIAL: PANTHERS: 23-20

Last week: Straight up: 8-5. Against spread: 6-7.

Overall: Straight up: 108-55-1. Against spread: 92-69-3.

Best Bet: Straight up: 8-3. Against spread: 6-5.

Upset Special: Straight up: 5-6. Against spread: 6-5.

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