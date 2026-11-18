Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers had their way against Dallas last week. Brian Flores’ defense presents a more difficult challenge.

The 49ers (8-1) face the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) on Sunday night in Mexico.

Kirk Cousins joined the Vikings last week and helped lead them to a victory at Green Bay. He’ll be more comfortable after another week in the offense.

There are five games in Week 11 with double-digit spreads, but this is the best matchup.

Purdy is 0-2 against Flores’ defenses and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan is 0-5 against him, including losses to the Patriots when he was Atlanta’s offensive coordinator in the Super Bowl and once with Washington.

The 49ers are 3 1/2-point favorites. Pro Picks leans toward San Francisco in a close one.

49ERS: 24-23

INDIANAPOLIS (3-7) at HOUSTON (3-6)

Line: Texans minus 12 ½

After snapping a five-game losing streak, the Colts look to sweep the Texans for the first time since 2021. Coach Shane Steichen is sticking with QB Daniel Jones despite his struggles. C.J. Stroud has 19 TD passes and only three interceptions. The Texans blew a 17-0 lead against the Browns in another poor defensive performance for a unit that was No. 1 in the league last season. Houston is 0-4 at home. The past six meetings between these AFC South rivals have been decided by one score.

TEXANS: 26-16

ARIZONA (3-7) at KANSAS CITY (7-2)

Line: Chiefs minus 16 ½

The Cardinals upset the Rams in Los Angeles with Jacoby Brissett and they rallied to beat the Cowboys in Dallas with Gardner Minshew coming off the bench. Patrick Mahomes, with help from several rookies, had a big game in Atlanta. The Chiefs have a tough schedule after this one, starting with a matchup against the Bills on Thanksgiving. They may not have Kenneth Walker III again this week, and can’t overlook Arizona.

CHIEFS: 27-12

BALTIMORE (4-6) at CAROLINA (4-5)

Line: Panthers minus 2 ½

The Ravens have lost five in a row and sorely miss Lamar Jackson. They couldn’t run the ball and lost to the previously winless Chargers at home when Brissett threw 49 passes in his first start with his new team. Baltimore has to get Derrick Henry going against Carolina. The Panthers are tied for 22nd against the run, but have fared much better under interim defensive coordinator Todd Walsh the past two games. Bryce Young has five TD passes and four interceptions in the past four games after a strong start. Carolina leads the NFL in penalties.

UPSET SPECIAL: RAVENS: 23-20

MIAMI (1-8) at BUFFALO (8-1)

Line: Bills minus 16

The Dolphins have the league’s 10th-ranked defense but only one win to show for it. They lost two more defensive linemen to injuries this week. QB Kyle McCord will make his second career start after a strong performance last week. Josh Allen and the Bills have won 10 straight at home against Miami. They have a difficult schedule coming up and can’t look past the Dolphins.

BILLS: 31-13

NEW ORLEANS (3-6) at CHICAGO (7-2)

Line: Bears minus 11 ½

The Saints give up a lot of yards and points (26.2 per game) and are last in the league in first-half scoring (6.2 average). They could be down 20 at halftime against Chicago’s offense. The Bears are coming off a bye following a win over the Buccaneers that they didn’t celebrate because it wasn’t up to their standards. Coach Ben Johnson will have them ready to play a complete game.

BEST BET: BEARS: 30-13

TAMPA BAY (3-6) at DETROIT (7-2)

Line: Lions minus 6 ½

Baker Mayfield’s status was uncertain for the Buccaneers when the practice week started so undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels could make his fourth start. That would be even more reason to lean on the league’s No. 1 rushing attack led by Bucky Irving. The Lions lost Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending knee injury after losing All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell. They’ll have to rely on Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and a dynamic offense.

LIONS: 23-19

TENNESSEE (1-8) at DALLAS (4-6)

Line: Cowboys minus 8 ½

Cam Ward has played better over the past month and the Titans have averaged 27.6 points per game during a three-game losing streak. He’ll face a defense that can’t stop anybody. The Cowboys are last in the league in yards allowed and third worst in points, giving up 28.2 per game. So Dallas made a change and Mike Pettine takes over defensive play-calling duties from Christian Parker. Tennessee isn’t much better on defense (26.6). Dak Prescott may have another big day.

COWBOYS: 30-23

PITTSBURGH (6-3) at PHILADELPHIA (2-7)

Line: Steelers minus 4 ½

The Steelers couldn’t stop Joe Burrow and the Bengals. They get a chance to get on track against an injury-riddled offense. Pittsburgh hasn’t defeated its in-state rival on the road since 1965, losing 11 straight games. But Aaron Rodgers against Joe Milton is a mismatch. The Eagles have lost seven in a row.

STEELERS: 20-18

NEW YORK JETS (2-8) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-8)

Line: Chargers minus 3 1/2

Geno Smith is dealing with an ankle injury and the Jets haven’t scored a touchdown in nine quarters. Rookie edge rusher David Bailey, who has 7 ½ sacks, could reach double figures this week against Justin Herbert, who has been sacked 33 times already. Herbert and the Chargers are coming off their first win of the season. Omarion Hampton had 105 yards rushing and Los Angeles’ defense shut down Derrick Henry and the Ravens’ run game.

CHARGERS: 17-16

JACKSONVILLE (7-2) at NEW YORK GIANTS (5-3-1)

Line: Jaguars minus 6

Trevor Lawrence is playing at an MVP level, and the Jaguars have scored more than 30 points in four straight games, winning the past three. New tackle Jordan Davis and safety Jessie Bates III will make their debut for a defense that’s second in scoring, allowing just 16 points per game. The Giants couldn’t secure a win at home in the final minutes against Washington and had a few extra days to prepare for this matchup. This is a big challenge for J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the offense.

JAGUARS: 24-20

LAS VEGAS (4-6) at DENVER (7-2)

Line: Broncos minus 10

Fernando Mendoza didn’t turn the ball over but got sacked six times in his first career start. He’s facing another tough defense this week and the Raiders need to do a better job protecting him. Denver has been on the winning end in 16 consecutive one-score games. The Broncos beat Arizona by double digits a few weeks ago and have won five straight. They’ve also covered the spread in each of those wins.

BRONCOS: 26-17

CINCINNATI (7-2) at WASHINGTON (3-5-1)

Line: Bengals minus 5 ½

Burrow is playing MVP-level football, putting Cincinnati in position to win its first division title since 2022. The Commanders are still in the NFC East race despite a losing record and the schedule gets easier after this one. If Jayden Daniels stays healthy, they have a chance every game.

BENGALS: 27-20

Last week: Straight up: 10-4. Against spread: 9-5.

Overall: Straight up: 100-50-1. Against spread: 86-62-3.

Best Bet: Straight up: 7-3. Against spread: 6-4.

Upset Special: Straight up: 5-5. Against spread: 5-5.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here