Pro Picks: Seahawks will edge the Bears on Monday night

Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson’s high-powered offense vs. the defending Super Bowl champions and Mike Macdonald’s stingy defense.

The Bears-Seahawks matchup on Monday night is a battle between coaching masterminds.

Chicago (5-2) has won two in a row since Williams returned from a three-game absence, and the star quarterback threw for 613 yards in the victories over Atlanta and New England.

Seattle (4-3) shut down Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III and handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season.

Despite losing Williams for three games, Johnson’s offense is third in yards (390.7 per game) and eighth in scoring (25.7 points).

The Seahawks have the NFL’s No. 1 defense (233.9 yards per game) for the second straight season and are fourth in points allowed (17.9). On offense, the Sam Darnold-Jaxon Smith-Njigba connection has been spectacular.

Seattle is a 3-point favorite at home. Pro Picks likes the Seahawks: 24-20

CAROLINA (3-3) at GREEN BAY (4-3)

Line: Packers minus 3½

Bryce Young struggled vs. Tampa Bay after the best start of his career over the first five games, and Carolina unraveled in a lopsided loss. The Panthers have to fix things quickly in a short week. Two missed field goals and too many penalties cost the Packers against the Lions. Jordan Love has to get Green Bay's red-zone offense going. Even without Micah Parsons, the defense has stepped up. The Packers have allowed just 13.5 points per game over the last four.

PACKERS: 24-20

ARIZONA (2-5) at DALLAS (3-4)

Line: Cowboys minus 7

If the Cardinals play more like the team that beat the Rams than the one that has lost 10 straight at home, they’ll have a shot. Arizona’s defense is last in scoring, allowing 29.7 points per game. The Cowboys aren’t much better. They’ve given up 25.7. This could be a shootout. Now that Dallas proved it can run the ball effectively with Javonte Williams, that should help an already prolific passing attack led by Dak Prescott.

COWBOYS: 27-23

ATLANTA (3-4) at TAMPA BAY (2-5)

Line: Buccaneers minus 2½

The Falcons handed the 49ers their first loss and now face the rejuvenated Buccaneers. Michael Penix Jr. excelled in a game where the offensive line didn't even allow one hurry. Bijan Robinson leads the NFL in rushing but faces the NFL's second-ranked run defense. Baker Mayfield’s return sparked an impressive all-around team performance last week. The Bucs are 0-4 at home.

BUCCANEERS: 26-22

BALTIMORE (4-3) at BUFFALO (5-1)

Line: Bills minus 3

The Ravens need Lamar Jackson to return but he can’t help them if the defense doesn’t improve after surrendering 35 points in the second half to Cincinnati. Josh Allen and the Bills are coming off a bye. Buffalo leads the NFL in scoring with 32.8 points per game but the defense has allowed an average of 28.5 each game. The Bills have won the last two matchups by a combined total of three points, including a playoff game.

BILLS: 28-22

CLEVELAND (5-2) at PITTSBURGH (5-2)

Line: Steelers minus 3½

Deshaun Watson has led a game-winning drive in each of his Cleveland’s five wins and the Browns have already matched their 2025 win total in the first year under coach Todd Monken. Aaron Rodgers has been efficient and the Steelers are winning despite some all-around inconsistencies. The Browns beat the Steelers 27-24 on Oct. 1. Pittsburgh has won the last five home games in this series. Five of the last seven meetings between the AFC North rivals were decided by one score.

STEELERS: 23-17

INDIANAPOLIS (2-5) at JACKSONVILLE (4-2)

Line: Jaguars minus 10

The Colts are trading away veterans, stockpiling draft picks and looking ahead to 2027. They still have Jonathan Taylor but he’s facing the league’s No. 1 run defense this week. The Jaguars are coming off a bye that followed a split of two games in London. They’ve won 10 straight over Indianapolis in Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence has 14 TD passes and four picks.

JAGUARS: 26-17

LAS VEGAS (3-4) at NEW YORK JETS (2-5)

Line: Jets minus 1½

The Raiders have lost four straight but Kirk Cousins isn’t the problem and won’t lose his job to Fernando Mendoza just yet. Las Vegas’ defense has allowed 35.8 points per game over the last five weeks. The Jets keep playing like the Jets. Aaron Glenn can’t manage the clock, and the team makes too many mistakes. Geno Smith faces his former team. Maybe that’ll spark New York.

RAIDERS: 23-22

MINNESOTA (6-0) at DETROIT (4-2)

Line: Lions minus 3

The Vikings are the only undefeated team in the NFL thanks to a fierce defense and strong special teams. But they need Kyler Murray and the league’s 29th-ranked offense to be more productive. The Lions are second in the NFL in scoring at 30.7 points per game. Jared Goff is having his best season — 14 TDs, no picks — and Jahmyr Gibbs is third in the league in scrimmage yards. If Dan Campbell doesn’t make any reckless decisions on fourth downs, the Lions can end Minnesota’s winning streak.

BEST BET: LIONS: 27-16

TENNESSEE (1-6) at CINCINNATI (4-2)

Line: Bengals minus 10½

The Titans are playing better than their results, staying close and finding ways to lose. Their defense gave up nearly 500 yards to Cleveland and has a bigger challenge against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Cincinnati racked up 35 points in the second half vs. Baltimore. Burrow has eight TDs, no picks in the last two games.

BENGALS: 28-19

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (0-6) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-4)

Line: Rams minus 6½

The Chargers are the away team against the Rams in the battle between So-Fi Stadium tenants. It’s been a horrendous start for Justin Herbert and an offense that’s last in scoring under first-year coordinator Mike McDaniel. The up-and-down Rams can’t afford any letdowns. Matthew Stafford has had three straight games with a passer rating over 111. The teams have split two previous meetings since both moved to Los Angeles.

RAMS: 30-20

KANSAS CITY (5-1) at DENVER (5-2)

Line: Chiefs minus 1½

Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III and the rest of Kansas City’s offense was shut down by Seattle and now faces Denver’s talented defense that hasn’t played up to expectations. Bo Nix finally got going last week and the Broncos might have 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II back from injury. The Chiefs routed the Broncos in Week 1.

UPSET SPECIAL: BRONCOS: 20-18

NEW ENGLAND (4-3) at MIAMI (1-6)

Line: Patriots minus 6½

The Patriots are coming off a mini-bye after a Thursday night loss to Chicago snapped their three-game winning streak. Drake Maye has 12 TD passes and two interceptions in the last four games. Coach Jeff Hafley earned his first win last week against the Jets but the Dolphins are a long way from being competitive. New England had lost five straight games at Miami before a win in September of 2025.

PATRIOTS: 27-16

PHILADELPHIA (2-5) at WASHINGTON (1-4)

Line: Commanders minus 6

Hard to believe these two teams met in the NFC championship game 21 months ago. Tanner McKee hasn’t been the problem for the injury-riddled Eagles. A defense that was supposed to be among the best in the league has been terrible. If Saquon Barkley is healthy, Philadelphia’s offense has energy. Jayden Daniels won’t have top target Terry McLaurin and needs to find a way to extend drives. The Commanders’ offense is last in the NFL in third-down conversions.

COMMANDERS: 23-20

Last week: Straight up: 9-5. Against spread: 11-2-1.

Overall: Straight up: 64-42-1. Against spread: 56-48-3.

Best Bet: Straight up: 4-3. Against spread: 3-4.

Upset Special: Straight up: 2-5. Against spread: 2-5.

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