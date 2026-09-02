Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty in second national security case

HONG KONG (AP) — Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security under a Beijing-imposed law that has effectively stifled the city's once-thriving pro-democracy movement.

It was the second time Wong, a former student leader in the pro-democracy movement, has been prosecuted under the national security law introduced in Hong Kong in 2020, following massive anti-government protests that rocked the city the year before. Wong faces up to life in prison and is expected to be sentenced later.

Wong was already serving a prison term of four years and eight months after entering a guilty plea in a separate national security case linked to an unofficial primary . Pleading guilty could typically result in a reduced sentence.

Before the arrest for the collusion-related offense in June 2025, Wong, one of the most recognizable faces of the pro-democracy movement, had been expected to be freed in January next year.

Critics say Wong’s case showed the authorities’ determination to silence prominent dissidents, causing a chilling effect on civic activism. But to Beijing, Wong is an anti-China figure who supports Hong Kong independence, a red line for authorities.

Wong, 29, was accused of conspiring with fellow activist Nathan Law and others to ask foreign countries, or institutions, organizations, or individuals outside China to impose sanctions, blockades or engage in other hostile actions against Hong Kong or China between July 1 and Nov. 23, 2020.

The offense is punishable by a prison term of three to 10 years, or up to life imprisonment if the offense is deemed to be “of a grave nature.”

In 2012, Wong rose to prominence in Hong Kong as a high school student leading protests against the introduction of national education in schools. Later, his fame spread internationally as a student leader of the 2014 Occupy Movement .

Wong co-founded a political party, “Demosisto,” in 2016 with fellow young activists, including Law , who became the city's youngest lawmaker that same year.

During the 2019 leaderless protests, Wong helped seek overseas support for the democracy movement, including from the U.S. But Beijing criticized his actions, saying he “begged for interference” by foreign countries.

Demosisto disbanded when Beijing imposed the security law in 2020, which authorities said was necessary for the city's stability.

Many other leading activists were also jailed under the same law, including former media tycoon Jimmy Lai . Some activists fled to other democratic countries, including the U.S. and the U.K.

Hong Kong authorities separately offered rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,600) for information leading to the arrests of Law, who moved to Britain, and other overseas-based activists.