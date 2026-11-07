Proposal to extend the NCAA men's soccer season over 2 semesters fails

A proposal to extend the men’s college soccer season to a two-semester calendar was rejected by a vote of Division I schools, the NCAA announced Friday.

The proposal was approved by the NCAA Division I Cabinet in early October. Schools had 30 days to consider the decision, which would have marked a major shift in the college game.

Soccer is a fall sport, with the College Cup championship played in December. The proposed change would have reduced the number of midweek matches, with proponents saying more recovery time between games would benefit players' health and safety.

Among those advocating for the calendar change was Wake Forest coach Bobby Muus.

“We're talking about fewer missed classes, more recovery time, a better balance between academics and athletics and ultimately a better overall experience for the young men we are entrusted to develop, isn't that what college athletics is supposed to be about?” Muus said in a statement .

Critics said the change would put undue stress on school employees, including training staffs, equipment managers and sports information departments.

There have been previous efforts to stretch the men's season, but the recent proposal gained support when Major League Soccer shifted its season to a late-summer-to-spring calendar to more closely align with international leagues. The new MLS calendar will launch for the 2027-28 season.

The NCAA's Division I Cabinet did not secure enough support to push the proposal through, giving individual schools a chance to weigh in through a procedural 30-day rescission process. The plan needed a two-thirds majority to pass.

“As a result of the rescission, Division I men’s soccer will continue to play its championship season in the fall,” the NCAA said Friday.

The calendar change was not considered for women's soccer, which also has its championship in December.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here ___