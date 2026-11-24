Washington state’s largest teachers union is raising concerns about proposals that would bolster the state’s ability to investigate and discipline educators for sexual misconduct.

At a Nov. 19 meeting in SeaTac — a city between Seattle and Tacoma — Washington’s Professional Educator Standards Board discussed proposed rule changes that would expand what is considered teacher sexual misconduct. The standards board, composed of 12 governor-appointed members, establishes the rules that the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, the state’s education oversight arm, is charged with implementing and enforcing.

In July, Chris Reykdal, the superintendent of OSPI, asked the standards board to update key definitions in state law, including who is considered a student and what constitutes sexual misconduct by a teacher. He also proposed changes that would expand the agency’s authority to initiate investigations if a district fails to report misconduct; establish a 30-day deadline for schools to report potential misconduct to the state; and allow OSPI to put emergency limits on a teacher’s K-12 license while under investigation.

The suggested updates come in the wake of investigations by InvestigateWest and other media outlets that have highlighted oversight gaps and systemic failures in how school leaders, law enforcement and the state’s education oversight agency have handled reports of teacher sexual misconduct — shortcomings that have allowed accused teachers to quietly resign and move on to other jobs.

Kate Garvey, the CEO of the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center, told the board during the meeting that the proposed changes would help better protect students. She said the nonprofit encourages the state to move forward with the proposals “and to pair them with a meaningful investment in prevention education.” Washington’s largest K-12 teachers’ union, the Washington Education Association, was the only organization to express reservations during the Nov. 19 meeting.

“(The Washington Education Association) has met with OSPI, and we’ve done some back and forth feedback on their proposed rules, and we have some concerns,” Nasue Nishida, a lobbyist with the state’s largest K-12 teachers’ union, told members of the standards board during public comment, though she did not specify what those specific concerns were.

Julie Popper, a spokesperson for WEA, declined to answer specific questions from InvestigateWest over email regarding the union’s concerns but said that the union questions OSPI’s ability to implement any of the proposed changes due to current resource constraints.

In September, OSPI asked the state Legislature for an additional $1.2 million to hire four more investigators, which would bring the total to seven. The budget request comes as the state grapples with a projected $4 billion budget shortfall for this coming budget cycle. Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson also recently directed state agencies to come up with proposals to decrease their spending by up to 15% .

Michael Nguyen, the director of policy for the standards board, suggested the board convene a work group to discuss OSPI’s proposed changes and solicit input from associations such as the WEA and the Association of Washington School Principals. But the board did not discuss a timeline for the work group or what the expected outcome would be.

OSPI and the standards board convened a similar work group in 2019 to discuss policy updates related to educator misconduct at the request of lawmakers. The group’s work culminated in a final report submitted to the Legislature in March 2021. Some of the current recommendations were also discussed during this earlier work group but were never implemented.

“The overwhelming majority of educators work hard to keep students safe,” wrote Roshelle Cleland, the director of public policy for the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, in a statement provided to the board urging them to take action. “When institutions fail to hold those who harm children accountable, the resulting loss of public trust affects educators as a whole.”

In the last six years, OSPI has declined to open 343 cases, citing lack of resources, though the complaints were screened and deemed lower priority, OSPI’s deputy legal adviser, Monique Malson, said at the standards board meeting.

As of Oct. 31, OSPI was investigating 128 teachers for potential misconduct, including 19 for sexual misconduct, Malson said.

An analysis by InvestigateWest earlier this year shows that of the 349 teachers added to the state’s database for having their license revoked, suspended or voluntarily surrendered over the last decade, 160 teachers were found to have engaged in sexual misconduct with minors, including sexual advances, intercourse or engaging in a pattern of grooming behaviors. That’s approximately 46% of all cases. But InvestigateWest’s review of the disciplinary files found OSPI failed to categorize many of those situations as sexual misconduct. That’s because current law narrowly defines who is considered a “student” as someone under the direct supervision of an educator.

It’s an issue that OSPI hopes to address by updating who is considered a student and what counts as sexual misconduct under state law. The updated definitions would encompass more of the complaints they are receiving, including when a teacher leaves the state to have sex with a minor, or pursues romantic relationships with students in neighboring districts or shortly after they graduate or change schools.

“Those are not considered sexual misconduct under the current way the rules work because those are not considered students, so we open those as moral conduct cases,” Malson said.

The state’s education oversight agency also seeks to create a 30-day timeline for when a school leader is required to report alleged misconduct to the state. If a district takes disciplinary action, such as placing a teacher on administrative leave, the proposal states they must notify OSPI within 10 days.

Under current law, school district superintendents are supposed to report misconduct “within a reasonable period of time.” But a teacher might be put on paid leave for months, or even years, leaving the state agency in the dark and the case in limbo.

“Then the district decides, ’OK, now we’re going to negotiate a settlement with this person, or we’re going to terminate them, and at that point, we get the case, and it is more difficult to investigate because the actual activity could have been three years before but it hung out in this gray area,” she said.

Washington school districts have seen a surge in sexual abuse claims in recent years, many of which have resulted in multimillion-dollar settlements. Recent high-profile cases include a $16 million settlement paid to a former Seattle Public Schools student in 2024; a $15 million settlement paid to two Federal Way Public School students; and a $21 million settlement paid to six former students at University Place School District, in Pierce County.

Adam Aguilera, the chair of the standards board, said he expects the policy proposals to go through “significant” changes after the board solicits stakeholder feedback. He hopes to see future proposals focused on better training for educators regarding appropriate boundaries with students and sexual misconduct.

“When you’re looking at the numbers here, it’s ridiculous that we have this many open investigations that are occurring within the profession,” said Aguilera, who is a middle school teacher in the Evergreen Public Schools. “I think part of it is because we are not, as a system, doing a good enough job at training our staff.”

This story was originally published by InvestigateWest and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.