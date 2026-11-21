NICE, France (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Désiré Doué was carried off on a stretcher late in the first half of the team's Ligue 1 match away to Nice on Saturday.

The injury happened when he turned to shield the ball from Nice midfielder Sofiane Diop and his leg buckled under him without any contact from Diop.

The France forward fell to the ground clutching his right knee in the 39th minute and looked in severe pain as he cried out. Moments later he was taken off on a stretcher and placed both hands on his face.

The 21-year-old Doué — who shot to prominence with an outstanding performance in the 2025 Champions League win against Inter Milan — had scored his second league goal of the season earlier in the first half.

Spain forward Ferran Torres replaced him.

Two-time defending champion PSG faces Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Injury worries

Doué's injury is a concern for coach Luis Enrique, after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tore the ACL in his right knee against Barcelona on Oct. 20 and Ousmane Dembélé and captain Marquinhos tore thigh muscles in that game.

Dembélé came off the bench against Nice in the second half.

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