BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Not even 24 hours after Harry Kane tore a ligament in his ankle, another top talent of European soccer suffered an ugly-looking injury when Paris Saint-Germain forward Désiré Doué’s leg buckled under him during a French league game on Saturday.

Doué was carried off on a stretcher late in the first half of the away game at Nice, which PSG rallied to win 3-2 and build on its league lead.

The victory, however, came at a high cost for the two-time Champions League winner, which last month lost forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to a ruptured ACL.

Doué’s was injured in the 39th minute when he stretched to protect the ball and his leg bugled awkwardly without any contact from an opponent. The 21-year-old France player crumpled to the ground clutching his right knee. He looked to be in severe pain as he cried out. Moments later he was taken off on a stretcher and placed both hands on his face.

He had scored his second league goal of the season to put PSG up 2-1. His replacement, Ferran Torres, scored the eventual winner.

Kvaratskhelia tore his right ACL against Barcelona on Oct. 20, when both Ousmane Dembélé and Marquinhos tore thigh muscles. Dembélé came off the bench against Nice in the second half.

Dortmund goes top in Germany

Borussia Dortmund remained unbeaten and took the lead of the Bundesliga a day after Bayern Munich was held to a draw and lost Kane to an injury that will sideline the star striker for months, according to this club.

Felix Nmecha’s goal in the 80th minute grabbed Dortmund a 1-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach, sending his team two points ahead of the Bavarian powerhouse after 10 rounds.

Kane tore a ligament in his left ankle during Friday’s 1-1 draw with Cologne. Bayern said on Saturday that the Ballon d’Or winner had undergone “successful surgery overnight.”

Also on Saturday, Frieburg pulled level with Bayern after winning 1-0 at Elversberg thanks to a goal from Igor Matanovic.

Afonso Moreira scored a double to fuel Bayer Leverkusen’s 4-0 rout of Paderborn. There were even more goals in the capital as RB Leipzig thumped Union Berlin 5-1, while Eintracht Frankfurt edged Hoffenheim 1-0.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here