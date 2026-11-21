STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Billy Puckett threw a pair of touchdown passes and Mississippi State’s offense looked as good as it has in months in the Bulldogs’ 34-16 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday that snapped a six-game losing streak.

MSU’s 34 points are the most it has scored since a 41-34 win over South Carolina on Sept. 19.

Tennessee Tech (9-3) led 10-7 when the Bulldogs (5-6) responded with Puckett's 53-yard pass to Anthony Evans III and two Kyle Ferrie field goals to lead 20-10 at halftime.

After forcing a turnover on downs at its own 47 early in the third quarter, MSU extended its lead to 27-10 lead on a 41-yard slant by Marquis Johnson. Xavier Gayten added insurance on the first play of the fourth with a 90-yard touchdown run.

On its first drive of the game, Tennessee Tech got the ball at MSU’s 49-yard line after a failed fourth-down conversion and drove to 3 before settling for a field goal. On their ensuing drive, the Bulldogs went 75 yards on 10 plays taking a 7-3 lead on Kolin Wilson's 1-yard run.

The Eagles countered with a 75-yard drive that went 12 plays, the last being a 4-yard sidearm pass from Jax Leatherwood to Maury Sullivan into the end zone. Three plays from scrimmage later, Puckett found Evans to put the Bulldogs up for good.

The takeaway

Tennessee Tech: The Golden Eagles could not keep up with MSU’s high-octane attack or beat its defense enough times.

Mississippi State: The wide receivers had a big day and the defense overpowered the Golden Eagles.

Up next

Tennessee Tech: Awaits a possible berth in the Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Mississippi State: Visits No. 25 Mississippi on Friday.

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