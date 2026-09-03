Purdue opens 2026 season trying to a snap 10-game losing streak when it takes on Indiana State
Indiana State (0-1) faces Purdue Friday at 7 p.m. ET; Purdue completed its last season 2-10
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Indiana St. (0-1) at Purdue, Friday, 7 p.m. ET
How to watch: Big Ten Network
Key stats
Indiana State
Overall offense: 346.0 yards per game (74th in FCS)
Passing: 288.0 yards per game (27th)
Rushing: 58.0 yards per game (T-102nd)
Scoring: 21.0 points per game (T-28th)
Overall defense: 327.0 yards per game (39th)
Passing: 274.0 yards per game (T-79th)
Rushing: 53.0 yards per game (16th)
Scoring: 23.0 points per game (19th)
Purdue (2025)
Overall offense: 342.8 yards per game (100th in FBS)
Passing: 217.2 yards per game (79th)
Rushing: 125.6 yards per game (T-103rd)
Scoring: 18.8 points per game (121st)
Overall defense: 423.5 (118th)
Passing: 241.7 yards per game (109th)
Rushing: 181.8 yards per game (110th)
Scoring: 31.8 points per game (115th)
Team leaders
Indiana State
Passing: Elijah Owens, 288 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 71.9% completion percentage
Rushing: Aaron Ball, 33 yards, 0 TDs
Receiving: Keshon Singleton, 7 catches, 66 yards, 1 TDs
Purdue (2025)
Passing: Ryan Browne, 2,153 yards, 9 TDs, 10 INTs, 58.9% completion percentage
Rushing: Devin Mockobee, 521 yards, 4 TDs
Receiving : Michael Jackson II, 63 catches, 570 yards, 1 TD
Last game
Indiana State opened the season with 23-21 loss to Southeast Missouri State last weekend.
Purdue finished a 2-10 season with a 56-3 loss against eventual national champion Indiana.
Next game
Indiana State opens conference play at Eastern Illinois on Sept. 12.
Purdue hosts Wake Forest next on Sept. 12.
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