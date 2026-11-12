QB Kyle McCord eager to make his 1st NFL start as Dolphins and Colts meet in battle of reeling teams

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord has dreamed about this moment his entire life.

Now that he's about to make his NFL debut, McCord wants to keep his emotions in check.

After spending 1 1/2 seasons watching from the sideline, McCord will make his first career start and throw his first official pass Sunday when the Dolphins visit the Indianapolis Colts in a matchup of two reeling teams each trying to deal with major changes.

“I think once you get the first play call on the helmet and get going, I think it’ll feel just like football,” he said. "That’s something that having played in those big college games, I think you’ve been in those moments before. It’s not my first time I’m playing in a big game. So, yeah, I feel like that’s where I’m drawing a lot of confidence from.”

McCord got the job earlier this week when Malik Willis went on injured reserve with a groin injury. Willis will miss at least four weeks.

He's taking over a team that needs a jump-start. The Dolphins (1-7) are tied for the second-worst record in the league and have lost two straight since giving first-year coach Jeff Hafley his first career win.

But the Colts (2-7) could be in even worse shape.

Indy has lost five straight with a defense that has struggled all season. The Colts also are in the midst of a midseason overhaul after trading All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner two weeks ago and their top two receivers — Keenan Allen and Josh Downs — this week.

The latest moves have opened the door for Laquon Treadwell to move into the No. 1 spot while slot receiver Ashton Dulin, returner Anthony Gould, rookie Deion Burks and veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who was promoted to the active roster this week, are expected to get more playing time.

“We're excited about these guys' opportunities,” coach Shane Steichen said. “We've got to do a great job as coaches to put these guys in position to go make plays. So I truly am, I'm really excited for these guys' opportunity this week.”

Hafley feels the same way about his new starting quarterback.

“It’s going to be a lot different," he said. "I mean, him now being the starter and getting the game plan and playing every down and playing with a live rush and going through a real football game. I’m excited to see what he can do.”

Need to know

Miami (1-7) at Indianapolis (2-7).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

Latest odds: Colts by 4.

Against the spread: Dolphins 3-4-1; Colts 5-4.

Last week: Dolphins lost to Lions 19-9; Colts lost to Cowboys 27-23.

Last meeting: Colts beat Dolphins 33-8 on Sept. 27, 2025, in Indianapolis.

Series record: Miami leads 46-30.

Matchup to watch

McCord vs. Colts coverage. Though this might not be the ideal scenario for the Dolphins, especially with starting center Aaron Brewer in the concussion protocol this week, but at least McCord has a chance against the league's 17th-ranked pass defense. Indy just allowed Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb to catch 10 passes for 195 yards. For the Colts defense, it's at least a chance to prove they can get the job done.

Stats and stuff

— The Dolphins and Colts were division rivals from the 1970 AFL-NFL merger until expansion led to conference realignment in 2002.

— Miami has rushed for 100 or more yards in five of its past seven games, which is tied with Atlanta, Baltimore and Jacksonville for the NFL's second-longest streak this season.

— Dolphins WR Malik Washington has had 15 games with 100 or more all-purpose yards since entering the league in 2024.

— The Dolphins put defensive lineman Zach Sieler on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday with a torn biceps he suffered on last week's first play against Detroit. He still finished the game.

— Last week, Miami's defense limited Detroit's top-ranked offense to just 270 yards and 19 points in a second straight loss.

— The Colts are just 1-3 at home this season.

— After keeping RB Jonathan Taylor at the trade deadline, the 2021 NFL rushing champ needs 104 yards from scrimmage to join the 10,000-yard club.

— Colts Kicker Spencer Shrader needs one field goal from 50 or more yards to tie Chase McLaughlin's single-season franchise record of nine in 2022.

— Entering Week 10, Indy had two takeaways last week to move up to 31st in that category (six), but is still tied for the league's worst turnover margin at minus-11. Miami has seven takeaways this season.

AP Sports Writer Alanis Thames in Miami also contributed to this report.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here