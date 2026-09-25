QB Sam Darnold to return for the Seahawks against the Commanders following glute injury

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will play Sunday against the Washington Commanders after he missed Seattle's last game with a glute injury he suffered in the season opener.

“Sam’s going to play. He’s ready to go, he’s done a great job,” coach Mike Macdonald said Friday.

Darnold was injured on the Seahawks' first series of their season-opening 13-10 victory over the Patriots. Backup Drew Lock took over and started last Sunday’s 31-7 win at Arizona.

Darnold did not miss a game last season as he led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title. He threw for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as Seattle won a franchise-record 14 regular-season games.

“He looks great. We’re rolling. It’s a medical miracle that he’s back,” Macdonald said.

There were worries after Darnold was sacked by New England’s Dre’Mont Jones in the opener. Darnold sought treatment on the sidelines before limping to the locker room and heading to the hospital.

At first, Darnold was believed to have a hip injury but an MRI later ruled that out. He returned to practice Wednesday.

“A lot of different emotions. A lot of possibilities, in terms of how long I would be out and possibilities of different injuries," Darnold said Thursday about his mindset following the injury.

The Seahawks (2-0) have been just fine so far with Lock, who has thrown four touchdown passes — all to star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“(Lock) is a baller,” Darnold said. “Went out there, played well. Happy for him and it was cool. Cool to see his process throughout the week and how he attacked it. To go out there and perform the way that he did, it was no surprise.”

Macdonald also said Friday that safety Julian Love would not play at the Commanders after his calf tightened up during practice Thursday. Love has had interceptions in each of the Seahawks' first two games.

Macdonald did not know how long Love would be out. Safety AJ Finley was brought up to the 53-man active roster for the game. Finley was among the final roster cuts for the Seahawks going into this season, but he was re-signed to the practice squad a day later,

“He’s on it now. He’s as sharp as a whip and he’s a great communicator, ball skills, all those things,” Macdonald said. "I’m excited for him to have the opportunity.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here