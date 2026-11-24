CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Quentin Coleman scored 35 points and Illinois set Big Ten and program records for points as the No. 4 Illini defeated winless Winthrop 133-83 on Monday night.

Coleman, who missed Illinois' 62-point win over Eastern Illinois on Friday because of the flu, also had seven rebounds and six assists against Winthrop.

Andrej Stojakovic contributed 29 points and Stefan Vaaks had 22 for Illinois (6-1), which outscored Winthrop 71-30 in the second half. Ethan Brown had 11 points, Lincoln Williams had 10 and Tomislav Ivisic grabbed eight rebounds for the Illini.

The Illini outrebounded the Eagles 51-24 and forced 17 turnovers that led to 24 points.

It was the sixth time in seven games this season that Illinois has scored at least 99 points and the Illini’s fifth 100-point-plus game, already the most in a season in Brad Underwood’s 10 years as coach.

Winthrop (0-7), which has lost four times this season by five points or less, stayed within striking distance of the Illini in the first half.

The Eagles took a 22-21 lead — their only lead of the game — midway through the half on a fast break layup by Kyle Morgan. They trailed 62-53 at halftime.

Keshawn Fisher led Winthrop with 22 points, 16 in the first half. Morgan had 13 points and Eesher Singh Sarai had 11.

After two straight 23-win seasons and two consecutive appearances in the Big South Conference title game, the Eagles are off to a winless start with a practically new roster.

Eleven of Winthrop’s 16 players are new to the team, with one freshman, four sophomore transfers, two junior transfers and four senior transfers.

Up next

Winthrop: Hosts Clinton College on Saturday.

Illinois: Hosts Western Kentucky on Friday.

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