Raiders activate Dont'e Thornton Jr. off injured reserve and waive Jonah Laulu

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders activated Dont'e Thornton Jr. off injured reserve Tuesday, giving Las Vegas a potential boost to its beleaguered wide receivers group.

To make room, the Raiders waived former starting defensive tackle Jonah Laulu.

Las Vegas faced a Wednesday deadline to activate Thornton, put him on season-ending IR because of his hamstring injury or release or trade him. All indications pointed to Thornton being activated, and he said last week he was ready to play.

The Raiders drafted the speedy Thornton in the fourth round last year, and he put together a promising training camp. Thornton, however, caught just 10 passes for 135 yards with no touchdowns despite starting eight games and being targeted 30 times.

He hoped to make more of a splash this season before getting hurt in camp.

“My last year was my first year, so it was a lot for me,” Thornton said. “It's a new system (under first-year coach Klint Kubiak), so it's really like my first year all over again.”

The Raiders need help at the position, and could get even more soon with Jack Bech (broken forearm) having his 21-day window to come off IR opened Monday. Bech had five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown in three games before getting injured.

Other than Tre Tucker — 29 catches for 474 yards and four TDs — the Raiders have relied mostly on their tight ends and running back Ashton Jeanty as receivers in the passing game.

Laulu's days on the roster on his hometown team appeared to be numbered when he was put on the inactive list for Sunday's 35-21 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He hadn't started this season, making just five tackles in five games. Laulu started 22 games in his first two years, including 15 last season.

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