HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders standout tight end Brock Bowers is questionable for Sunday night's game at Cleveland, putting him in danger of missing his second start in a row and fourth this season.

Bowers injured his right ankle on Nov. 15 against Seattle and did not play in last Sunday’s 38-24 loss at Denver . He also was out for the season's first two games after undergoing knee surgery.

Coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday he was optimistic Bowers would play against the Browns. Bowers, however, did not practice Friday.

“We've still got 48 hours to see how he's going to play,” Kubiak said. “We'll wait and see.”

Kubiak deflected a question on whether Bowers was regressing after practicing in limited action earlier in the week.

Bowers has 50 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Kubiak said right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson sustained a potentially serious injury in practice Friday, and he would have more information Saturday. Powers-Johnson is out against the Browns, as are defensive tackles Tonka Hemingway (stinger), Adam Butler (concussion) and Tim Keenan (knee).

Defensive tackle JJ Pegues (elbow) is questionable.

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