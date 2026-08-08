Raiders suspend Kirk Cousins and Maxx Crosby from team drills after practice fight

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins and defensive end Maxx Crosby were suspended from team drills at practice Saturday following their fight the day before , giving rookie QB Fernando Mendoza his first opportunity in training camp to run the starting offense.

“We have very clear expectations about how we want to practice, how you go about our business,” coach Klint Kubiak said in a statement. “We violated that yesterday, so we held those guys out. That's all I'm going to say about it. We addressed it with the team and we're moving on.”

Cousins and Crosby had to be separated by teammates after the fight. The 37-year-old quarterback appeared upset that Crosby tipped his pass, forcing an incompletion, and then charged the 6-foot-5, 256-pound defensive end, who is three inches taller and 42 pounds heavier.

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