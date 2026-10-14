Ramírez mental mistake, fielding error leads to 3 unearned runs in Cleveland's 3-1 ALCS loss

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — José Ramírez's mental mistake and fielding error cost Cleveland in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, a day after his bat helped boost the Guardians to an opening win.

He left third base uncovered on Chandler Simpson's fourth-inning infield chopper, then misplayed Ben Williamson's grounder for an error that led to three unearned runs as the Tampa Bay Rays evened the best-of-seven series with a 3-1 win Tuesday night.

A seven-time All-Star who has finished among the top five in MVP voting six times, Ramírez had three hits and scored twice in Cleveland's 7-3 win in the opener.

Game 2 was 0-0 with Victor Mesa Jr. on first and two outs in the fourth when Chandler Simpson beat out a high chopper to shortstop Brayan Rocchio.

Ramírez, shifted toward second base on the left-handed hitter, took a few steps toward Simpson and watched the shortstop throw to first. Seeing third base uncovered, Mesa rounded second and sped to third standing up as Ramírez tried in vain to catch up.

Four pitches later, Williamson hit a two-hopper that struck the edge of where the artificial turf meets the dirt near third. The ball skipped between Ramírez’s legs into left, allowing Mesa to score.

Liam Hicks pulled Parker Messier's next pitch, a slider, into right-center for a two-run single and a 3-0 lead.

Ramírez homered in Games 4 and 5 of the Division Series as Cleveland overcome an 0-2 series deficit, the first Cleveland player to homer in consecutive postseason games since Francisco Lindor in 2018.

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