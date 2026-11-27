LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the second straight year, Sean McVay has drastically changed the identity of the Los Angeles Rams' offense around midseason.

With both of their elite wide receivers sidelined by injury, the high-flying Rams (7-4) and MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford have become a smash-mouth, pound-the-rock team — and they've bullied their way into the thick of the NFC playoff race with five consecutive wins.

Los Angeles has run the ball 93 times in the past two games, racking up 443 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Even with a patchwork offensive line that has lost multiple players to injury in recent weeks, McVay has stuck with a run-first attack that has kept the Rams winning through major injury problems.

McVay hasn't turned into Vince Lombardi or George Halas all of a sudden. Just like last season, when he used a surplus of tight ends to create a new offensive concept, he's working with what he has available.

“We had to figure out a way to be able to get it done,” McVay summarized after the Rams ran over the Green Bay Packers 26-13 on Wednesday night with a season-high 241 yards on the ground.

The Rams lost All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua for the season to a knee injury early this month, and Davante Adams has missed five straight games with a significant hamstring injury.

While the Rams lack a standout No. 3 receiver for the second straight season, they've got two above-average running backs in Blake Corum and Kyren Williams behind an offensive line and tight end group that all excel in run blocking.

“The biggest thing is, how do we figure out what’s the best way to use the group that we have to play the opponent that we’re going against?” McVay said. “(Running the ball) was what we felt like it was.”

The emphasis began when Adams went down, and it was been amplified since Nacua was injured at Washington on Nov. 8. Los Angeles has rushed for at least 124 yards in five consecutive games for the first time in McVay's decade in charge. The Rams never hit that mark even while Todd Gurley was one of the NFL's top running backs.

This approach will get a whole lot tougher in December: The Rams' six remaining opponents are all in the top 11 in the league in run defense, and they've got four games left against three of the league's top four run-stoppers.

But heading into the final third of a season that has been unpredictable at almost every turn, McVay and the Rams have shown they're capable of changing and adjusting to whatever the next week throws in front of them.

“It’s been on display, and I think that’s been a calling card,” McVay said. “You have to be able to (run and pass) if you’re going to be a really good offense, but I think the games have dictated that type of approach, and I've been really proud of them.”

What's working

The Rams' defense has stepped up just as aggressively as the running game over the past month. Los Angeles has allowed only four touchdowns in the past six games, and it has held four straight opponents under 14 points. The returns of Myles Garrett and Kobie Turner have created “as good of a defensive front as you’re going to see,” according to Packers coach Matt LaFleur, while Emmanuel Forbes and Josh Wallace are making up for cornerback Jaylen Watson's absence.

What needs help

McVay and Stafford realize they'll still need to throw the ball at some point, and the target options remain slim, although Konata Mumpfield stepped up with four catches for 69 yards against Green Bay. Adams' return from injury would be huge.

Stock up

Corum emerged as a star with his 184-yard performance on his birthday against the Packers. He's been fast, elusive and quite resilient during his extensive playing time lately, and he'll continue to get plenty of carries after essentially backing up Williams for the past two seasons.

Stock down

Los Angeles didn't finish drives effectively against Green Bay despite going 8 for 15 on third downs. Brandon McManus had to kick four field goals, keeping the game closer than the vast time-of-possession disparity suggested.

Injuries

McVay delayed his first availability of the new game week until Saturday, so the Rams haven't provided official updates on tight ends Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee or their injured offensive linemen — or on Adams, who had a chance to be healthy to face the Chiefs, McVay said earlier this month.

Key number

3 — The Rams' consecutive seasons with a five-game winning streak. Only Minnesota has also done that.

Up next

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) visit SoFi Stadium on Thursday night for a meeting of the NFL's two longest-tenured head coaches. McVay is a lifelong admirer of Andy Reid's offensive innovations.

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