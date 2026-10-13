Rams LT Alaric Jackson strikes Bills LB Bradley Chubb after OT game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson struck Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb in the head during the postgame jersey exchanges following Buffalo's 37-34 overtime victory Monday night.

Television cameras captured the exchange between Jackson and Chubb, who walked away after saying something emphatic. Jackson completed his jersey exchange and followed Chubb, confronting him and striking him with a blow that knocked the hat off Chubb's head.

Teammates quickly separated Chubb and Jackson, who seems likely to be in trouble again.

Jackson was arrested June 9 on suspicion of felony domestic violence after a confrontation with a woman at his home in the San Fernando Valley. His case was assigned for a prefiling diversion that likely allows him to avoid criminal charges, but the NFL has yet to announce a decision on possible league discipline.

Jackson is in his fourth season as the Rams' starting left tackle, but the former undrafted free agent out of Iowa has been in trouble before.

He was sued in 2025 by a woman who alleged he recorded sexual acts with her on his phone without her consent. The incident, which wasn't publicly revealed until the lawsuit was filed, led to Jackson being suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for an undisclosed violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Jackson, a Canadian-American dual citizen, is one of the Rams' longest-tenured players. He won a Super Bowl ring as a backup lineman in February 2022.

The Rams re-signed Jackson to a three-year, $57 million deal in February 2025.

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