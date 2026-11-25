PHILADELPHIA (AP) — BJ Ranson’s 16 points helped Saint Joseph’s defeat Penn State-Abington 104-48 on Wednesday.

Ranson went 6 of 8 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Hawks (6-1). Owen Verna added 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Logan Carey had 13 points.

Shaun Murphy finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Lions.

Carey scored 12 points in the first half to help put Saint Joseph's up 58-28 at the break. Saint Joseph’s extended its lead to 102-38 during the second half, fueled by a 24-2 scoring run. Verna scored a team-high seven points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.