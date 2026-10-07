Ravens acquire G/C Cam Jurgens from the Eagles for draft picks, including a 2nd-rounder in 2028

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles traded offensive lineman Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday for second- and fifth-round draft picks.

Philadelphia receives a fifth-round selection in 2027 and a second-rounder in 2028. Baltimore also gets a seventh-rounder in 2027 in the deal. The 27-year-old Jurgens has played center and guard, and the Ravens can use help at both.

Baltimore's top three options at center are out with long-term injuries. The Ravens moved rookie guard Vega Ioane over to center, but now guard Andrew Vorhees is also injured.

Jurgens was a Pro Bowler the past two seasons, but 2026 has been a struggle for the Philadelphia offensive line, him included. Lane Johnson was a late scratch for Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and then he retired after 14 seasons.

Jurgens has started games at left guard and center this season after starting exclusively at center in his two Pro Bowl years. He started at right guard in 2023.

The Eagles added significant draft capital in the deal, but now they'll have to come up with a new plan on the offensive line before Sunday's game in London against Jacksonville.

The Ravens are at Atlanta on Sunday night.

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