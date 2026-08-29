Ravens bludgeon Commanders 41-3 in preseason finale, but Tyler Loop misses 2 more field goals

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnano each threw a touchdown pass in a dominant first half for the Baltimore Ravens, who wrapped up their preseason schedule with a 41-3 rout of the Washington Commanders on Friday night.

With deep backups playing for both teams, it's hard to take much from this game, but anyone who bothered to watch saw a one-sided affair. Baltimore finished with a 26-7 edge in first downs, with the Commanders getting three of theirs on the very last drive. The Ravens also had a 456-177 advantage in total yards.

The one sour note for the Ravens was a shaky game from kicker Tyler Loop, who made field goals of 51 and 24 yards but missed from 51 and 58. Loop, whose miss at the end of last season kept Baltimore out of the playoffs, went 5 of 8 on field goals in three exhibition games this year.

The Ravens won all of them, though. Huntley played only the first offensive series Friday and completed all four of his passes, including a 25-yard scoring strike to Chris Moore that made it 7-0.

Then Kaytron Allen fumbled on Washington's first offensive play, gifting the Ravens a short field. Fagnano scored on a 1-yard sneak.

LaJohntay Wester made it 24-0 with 3:46 remaining in the half, reaching back with one arm and hauling in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Fagnano, but Loop's 51-yarder at the end of the second quarter was wide left.

Jonathan Ward's 2-yard TD run made it 31-0 before an interception by Quindell Johnson put the Commanders in field goal range for their first points of the game.

In the fourth, Dontae McMillan broke free for a 63-yard run on his first carry of the game, and then Austin Reed threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Cornelius Johnson for a 41-3 lead.

The Commanders (1-2) didn't have enough offensive plays to get anyone that many touches until late in the game. Athan Kaliakmanis went 7 of 13 for 45 yards. Sam Hartman relieved him and went 9 of 14 for 64 yards. Washington was 1 for 12 on third down.

Robert Henry Jr. had 33 yards on 10 carries and Craig Reynolds had 38 on nine. Lawrence Cager had six catches for 34 yards.

Ward had 53 yards on seven carries for Baltimore and Rasheen Ali had 28 yards on nine attempts. Adam Randall had 25 yards on five carries along with three catches for 45 yards.

Up next

Commanders: Open the season at Philadelphia on Sept. 13.

Ravens: Open at Indianapolis that same day.

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