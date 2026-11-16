Ravioli replaces traditional lasagna noodles in this Southern-style dish from a Queens kitchen

Once upon a snowy day in the North, while cooped up in a tiny apartment in Astoria, Queens, my partner, Richard, who hails from Alabama, came up with an amazing lasagna filled with flavors from his homeland, including the Holy Trinity (pepper, onion, celery), andouille sausage and some spice (which is optional)!

My cookbook, “Pastabilities,” already has a lasagna recipe, so I changed this one up and used ravioli in place of noodles, and it works just as well. But if you want a lasagna-noodle classic, use 1 pound of noodles (which is usually a whole box). Just cook them according to the package instructions. The noodles will create three layers instead of two, so use 1 cup (4 ounces) of shredded cheese for the first two layers and 2 cups (8 ounces) for the top.

Southern-Style Ravioli Lasagna

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

The Pasta:

1 tablespoon salt

1 (20- to 24-ounce) package large refrigerated ravioli of your choice (you’ll need about 30 ravioli total) or 1 box of lasagna noodles

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The Sauce:

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 large red or yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 large red onion, diced

3 ribs celery, diced

1 pound ground meat of your choice (I like a veal/pork/beef meatloaf mixture, but any will do)

1 pound andouille or smoked sausage, sliced into ½-inch thick disks and quartered

5 cups Marinara sauce

2 teaspoons Cajun/Creole/Louisiana seasoning (I use Tony Chachere’s)

1 to 2 tablespoons hot sauce of your choice (I use Crystal), optional

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The Cheese:

2 cups ricotta cheese (a 15-ounce container is fine)

3 cups (12 ounces) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided

3 cups (12 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack, pepper Jack, or Colby Jack cheese, divided

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon dried basil

2 teaspoons Cajun/Creole/Louisiana seasoning (I use Tony Chachere’s) or seasoned salt

½ to 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper (optional)

½ to 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Directions

1. Preheat the oven and boil the water: Preheat the oven to 375 F. Fill an 8-quart pot halfway with tap water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat.

2. Make the sauce: Heat the oil in a nonstick 4.5- to 5-quart sauté pan over medium-high heat. Once shimmering, add the pepper, onion and celery, and sauté for 3 to 5 minutes, until slightly softened.

3. Add the meat and sausage and sauté 3 to 5 minutes longer, until the meat is crumbled and browned. Leave the juices in the pan!

4. Add the marinara sauce, Cajun/Creole/Louisiana seasoning, and hot sauce (if using, and you can do it to taste) and stir until combined with the meat and veggies. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and cover the pan with a lid.

5. Cook the pasta: Add the salt to the pot of boiling water and reduce the heat to medium. Add the ravioli and stir. Set a timer to cook until al dente (per the package instructions), or to the shortest amount of time given. When done, drain the ravioli in a colander in the sink without rinsing them.

6. Make the cheese mixture: As soon as you begin to cook the ravioli, add the ricotta, 1 cup (4 ounces) of each shredded cheese, the Parmesan, eggs, basil, Creole seasoning, cayenne (if using) and red pepper flakes (if using) to a large mixing bowl. Stir until well combined and set aside.

7. Assemble and bake the lasagna: We’re going to make a two-layer lasagna. In a deep, 9-by-13-inch casserole dish/pan or disposable tin of the same size and approximately 3 inches deep (seriously, this won’t fit otherwise), ladle just enough sauce to lightly cover the bottom of the pan. Add a single layer of the cooked ravioli (you should have about 15 per layer). Then take half of the cheese mixture and place dollops in the crevices of the ravioli. Ladle about half the sauce over this layer and top with 1 cup (4 ounces) of each shredded cheese. Repeat the process once more and you’re done.

8. Carefully place the pan on a baking sheet large enough to support it. (Trust me, this is going to make it so much easier to remove if using a disposable tin, and it will catch any drippings.) Cover the pan with foil (leaving a little gap between it and the cheese so it doesn’t stick). Bake on the middle oven rack for 30 minutes. Remove the foil, increase the heat to 425 F, and bake for another 10 minutes. Turn on the broiler and broil for 2 to 5 minutes, until the cheese is bubbly-brown (keep an eye on it as all broilers vary).

9. Remove the ravioli lasagna from the oven (the baking sheet makes it so much easier) and let rest on a trivet on the counter for 5 minutes to set before serving.

Jeffrey Eisner is the creator of Pressure Luck Cooking, an easy-to-follow Instant Pot recipe video blog. Featured on the Food Network, “Good Morning America” and Rachael Ray, he creates his famously flavorful recipes at home in Queens, New York.

Excerpted from “Pastabilities” by Jeffrey Eisner. Copyright (copyright) 2024 by Jeffrey Eisner. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.