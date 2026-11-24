Receiver Brandon Aiyuk is set to visit the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the visit.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced by the team.

Aiyuk has not played in the NFL for more than two years since injuring his right knee in October 2024, but said earlier this month that he’s healthy and wants to return to the league. He cleared waivers Tuesday, which allowed him to visit with any team after the 49ers released him. The Commanders will now be Aiyuk's first, and potentially only, stop.

The 28-year-old had a messy exit from San Francisco, as the 49ers previously voided more than $26 million in Aiyuk’s contract for 2026 for failing to participate in meetings and other team activities when he was rehabilitating his knee injury, which occurred just seven games into the 2024 season. He was coming off a 2023 season when he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns and was a second-team All-Pro.

Over the summer, Aiyuk claimed on social media that he would sign with the Commanders “Tomorrow" if the 49ers released him. If he indeed signs in Washington, it would allow him to be reunited with his friend and former college teammate, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels. The two played together at Arizona State.

Aiyuk had been on the reserve/left squad list since leaving the Niners late last season.

The NFL approved Aiyuk's reinstatement in early November and granted the 49ers an unpaid roster exemption, which expired Monday. At the end of that two-week period, the team had to either add him to the active roster or waive him.

The Commanders (4-5-1) are coming off an upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. Earlier in the season, top receiver Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending knee injury.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow in San Francisco contributed to this report.

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