Record-breaking France aims for medal round of women's FIBA World Cup for first time in 73 years

BERLIN (AP) — Record 3-point shooting helped France cruise into the quarterfinals of the women's FIBA World Cup.

France broke a three-day old record, making 22 3-pointers in its 111-56 win over Nigeria on Monday. The French team topped the 20 3-pointers that Japan hit in its opening win over Mali.

Gabby Williams led the way making six of her eight 3-point attempts. Marine Johannes hit five as France was 22-for-40 from behind the arc.

Migna Toure’s 3-pointer with 5:45 left was France’s 21st of the game to top Japan's record. She said she had no idea that France was even close to a record.

“I didn't know we broke the record, to me it was just a corner 3,” Toure said.

France, which lost to the U.S. by one point in the gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics has looked dominant. The French have won by an average 43 points in their three preliminary round games.

“I think we are just happy about the way we are playing right now,” Johannes said. “We are shooting the ball and playing good defense so we can run the floor. I think we are pretty good when we push the ball.”

Williams concurred and called this the deepest

“Our depth is definitely going to be our strength. Especially in this compact a tournament,” she said. “It’s physical, it’s tough. You know, it’s fatiguing. So if we can be able to just put someone on the court for five minutes, they give their all and our intensity never drops. That’s going to be our goal.”

Now with a few days to rest until the quarterfinals, France will try and reach the medal round for the first time in 73 years. Its best showing was in the 1953 World Cup when France won the bronze in a round robin system.

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