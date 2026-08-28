Reds hit 4 homers, score 9 unanswered runs to beat wild card-leading Cubs 10-8

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Stephenson hit a three-run homer to highlight a five-run sixth inning, Jose Trevino, TJ Friedl and Sal Stewart also went deep and the Cincinnati Reds scored nine unanswered runs in a 10-8 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Down 3-0 after three innings, the Reds cut their deficit to 3-2 in the fifth before moving ahead in the sixth when Trevino tied it with a solo homer, Stewarr added an RBI single and Stephenson launched a 399-foot homer to center to make it 7-3.

Usually reliable Cubs reliever Trent Thornton (5-5) took the loss, giving up five runs on four hits and a walk while getting just two outs.

Stewart had his 29th homer to go with a single, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Five Cincinnatti players had a multi-hit game, including shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who had three hits, two RBIs and scored a run.

The loss extended a tough stretch for the Cubs' bullpen, which blew two saves on the team’s recent West Coast trip.

Thornton had been pitching well for the Cubs, not allowing a run in August while surrendering just four earned runs over his last 26 appearances, dating to mid-June.

The Cubs mounted a comeback in the eighth, closing within 9-8 on Seiya Suzuki's run-scoring double and a three-run homer by rookie Pedro Ramírez.

Reds starter Rhett Lowder (6-8) got the win, giving up three runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

The Reds had struggled at Wrigley Field this season. Cincinnati was swept in a four-game series in Chicago in May. The Reds entered Friday 1-6 against the wild card-leading Cubs.

Up next

Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (6-9, 4.15 ERA) is scheduled to face Cubs RHP Kevin Gausman (7-11, 4.37) on Saturday.

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