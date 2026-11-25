Veteran catcher Tyler Stephenson is staying with the Cincinnati Reds after agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Stephenson can opt out after the 2028 season and become a free agent again, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. The agreement was first reported by ESPN.

Stephenson had a $6.8 million salary this year after beating the Reds in arbitration . The 30-year-old hit .241 with 15 homers and 54 RBIs in 130 games, including 116 behind the plate, then became a free agent after the World Series. Stephenson won 68% of his ABS challenges.

Selected 11th overall by the Reds in the 2015 amateur draft, Stephenson has a .257 batting average with 78 homers and 312 RBIs in seven major league seasons, all with Cincinnati.

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