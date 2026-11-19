1
Republican Nick Begich wins reelection to U.S. House in Alaska's at-large Congressional District
A Republican candidate won the Alaska congressional race; the victory secures his second consecutive term in office
- 1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Republican Nick Begich won election Wednesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Alaska's at-large Congressional District, defeating independent candidate Bill Hill. Begich’s victory over Hill means he’ll serve a second straight term, helped in part by President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Hill ran as an independent but had back from the state’s Democratic Party as well as from several unions. Begich was first elected in 2024, defeating Democrat Mary Peltola, who’s running for the Senate. Begich comes from a line of Democratic politicians, although he's described himself as a lifelong Republican. The Associated Press declared Begich the winner at 9:27 p.m. EST.
Más leídas
- 2
Diputados: Llaryora y Pullaro dejaron al Gobierno sin quorum en medio de la disputa por el Consejo de la Magistratura
- 3
¿Hablamos bien inglés? La posición de la Argentina en un ranking mundial y regional de dominio del idioma
- 4
Allanaron un zoológico de Misiones: inspeccionaron 400 animales y sus dueños no pudieron acreditar su tenencia legal