NEW YORK (AP) — A judge revoked a long-retired New York City police detective's $1 million bail Monday in a road rage killing on the George Washington Bridge , sending the former officer to jail to await trial in what's now a murder case.

After initially facing a manslaughter charge, Victor Romero pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder indictment in the Oct. 20 death of Koran Irvine. A message seeking comment was sent to Romero's attorney.

Romero, 62, and Irvine, 46, got into a near-collision on an on-ramp to the bridge, prosecutors said. They said Romero then tailed Irvine’s car, pulled up near it — in Irvine's blind spot — and shot him through his back passenger window as both motorists headed toward New Jersey.

Irvine, an electrical utility employee on his way home from work, was shot in the torso, with the bullet piercing his heart and both lungs. Romero drove off, authorities said.

Prosecutors initially charged Romero with the lesser offense of manslaughter, and he was released on $1 million bail last month. But a grand jury then indicted him on a murder charge, at prosecutors' suggestion.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matt Sears said in court Monday that prosecutors now have more evidence, including video of Romero wiping down the driver's side of his car and the driver's seat area on the morning after the shooting, while not cleaning the rest of the vehicle. When police approached him later that day and asked about the car, he told them he “didn't get into an accident,” according to a court filing from prosecutors.

A semiautomatic pistol found in his home matched a bullet from Irvine’s body and a shell casing discovered in Romero's own car, Sears said. He asked for Romero to be held without bail.

Romero spent six years with the New York Police Department before retiring in 2001. He had been wounded in an off-duty shootout with men attempting to rob his family’s laundromat.

Irvine’s family had publicly pushed for a murder charge, and the relatives and their lawyer said the outcome of Monday's arraignment was a step toward justice.

“But it's not going to bring him back,” sister Zeria Irvine said, choking up, to journalists outside the courthouse.