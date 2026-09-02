Revamped Buccaneers are favorites to win weak NFC South after a late-season collapse in 2025

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-9)

Expectations

With head coach Todd Bowles on the hot seat, it’s a make-or-break season for the direction of the team. Baker Mayfield didn’t get the contract extension he wanted and made it clear he felt “disrespected” by the organization so he’s going to be determined to prove he’s worth franchise quarterback money. Zac Robinson is Mayfield’s fourth offensive coordinator in four seasons in Tampa Bay. The Bucs collapsed in 2025 following a 6-2 start so pressure is on to get back to the playoffs after seeing their streak of division titles snapped at four. General manager Jason Licht didn’t make major splashes but rebuilt the roster with several key additions led by rookie edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. With longtime veterans Mike Evans and Lavonte David gone, new leaders have to emerge. It’s Mayfield’s team and the Buccaneers are going to go as far as he can take them. In a weak NFC South that had Carolina win the division with a losing record, Mayfield and the Bucs are the favorites.

New faces

Bain, QB Jake Browning, QB Jalon Daniels, RB Kenny Gainwell, WR Ted Hurst III, OL Justin Skule, DL A’Shawn Robinson, OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DL DeMonte Capehart, LB Alex Anzalone, LB Josiah Trotter, LB Christian Rozeboom, CB Keionte Scott, CB Ayden Garnes, S Miles Killebrew, TE Bauer Sharp.

Key losses

WR Mike Evans, LB Lavonte David, CB Jamel Dean, RB Rachaad White, DL Logan Hall, S Christian Izien, QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Sterling Shepard, OT Charlie Heck, WR Ryan Miller, CB Bryce Hall.

Strengths

An offensive line that didn’t have the five starters play one snap together in 2025 is among the best in the league when healthy. Two-time All-Pro Tristan Wirfs protects Baker Mayfield’s blind side. Right tackle Luke Goedeke and center Graham Barton are dependable. Left guard Ben Bredeson adds stability and right guard Cody Mauch is back from a knee injury that ended his 2025 season early. The defensive line has been revamped with the additions of A’Shawn Robinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad along with first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr., who has excelled in training camp. Calijah Kancey returns from injury to bolster the interior of a line led by Vita Vea. Edge David Walker is back from injury to add depth to the pass rush. Despite the departure of Mike Evans to San Francisco in free agency, the receiving group is deep and talented. Veteran Chris Godwin Jr. leads a young group that features 2025 first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, second-year pros Tez and Kameron Johnson, rookie Ted Hurst III and promising third-year pro Jalen McMillan.

Weaknesses

The cornerback group is a concern following the departure of Jamel Dean and an inconsistent season from Zyon McCollum. Second-year pro Jacob Parrish replaces Dean and the Bucs need McCollum to play better. Much was expected from Benjamin Morrison, a second-round pick in 2025 who has been slowed by injuries. Rookie Keionte Scott projects to start at slot cornerback. The secondary would benefit from an improved pass rush.

Camp developments

Bain, who slipped to the Buccaneers at No. 15 in the draft after a standout career at Miami, has been quite impressive. His work ethic and performance in practices, joint practices and the second preseason game has heightened expectations. The Buccaneers have lacked a dominant pass rusher for several seasons. Bain has shown flashes that he can be a game-wrecker who will create nightmare matchups for opponents. Vea ended his hold-in by getting $30 million added to his contract over two seasons but contract negotiations with Mayfield didn't go well and the QB ended discussions when camp started.

Fantasy player to watch

Wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. had 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns in seven games with Mayfield in 2024 before a devastating ankle injury ended his season. He played nine games last season and had just 33 receptions. But Godwin is healthier now and he’s the veteran among a talented young group following the departure of Mike Evans. If he regains the connection he had with Mayfield in 2024, he can post big numbers.

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