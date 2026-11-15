Rivera-Torres scores 16, High Point takes down Saint Louis 68-58

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres scored 16 points and High Point beat Saint Louis 68-58 on Sunday.

Rivera-Torres also contributed eight rebounds and seven steals for the Panthers (5-0). CJ Brown added 16 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line and had five assists. Filip Brankovic shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Kellen Thames led the way for the Billikens (3-1) with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Quentin Jones added 12 points and four blocks for Saint Louis. Amari McCottry finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

High Point took the lead with 19:20 left in the first half and did not trail again. It was 48-26 at the break. High Point was outscored by Saint Louis in the second half by 12 points, although Rivera-Torres scored a team-high 12 points for High Point after the break.

Up next

Up next for High Point is a matchup Thursday with Montana State at home. Saint Louis visits Saint Mary’s on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.