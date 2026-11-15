Robert Morris secures 94-45 victory over Capital

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — K.C. Ugwuakazi’s 20 points helped Robert Morris defeat Capital 94-45 on Sunday.

Ugwuakazi added 10 rebounds for the Colonials (1-3). Jalik Dunkley scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Will Occomy had 13 points and shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Julian Mitchell led the way for the Crusaders with nine points.

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Robert Morris visits Toledo in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.