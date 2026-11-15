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Robert Morris secures 94-45 victory over Capital

Robert Morris defeated Capital in a basketball game; the victory marks the team's first win of the current season

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Robert Morris secures 94-45 victory over Capital
Robert Morris secures 94-45 victory over Capital

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — K.C. Ugwuakazi’s 20 points helped Robert Morris defeat Capital 94-45 on Sunday.

Ugwuakazi added 10 rebounds for the Colonials (1-3). Jalik Dunkley scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Will Occomy had 13 points and shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Julian Mitchell led the way for the Crusaders with nine points.

Up next

Robert Morris visits Toledo in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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