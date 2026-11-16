NEW YORK (AP) — James Bond producers could have chosen a lesser-known actor who'd fill in the tuxedo. Instead, they chose a James Bond who's practically grown up before our eyes.

Robert Pattinson was 17 when he was cast in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” and just 19 when it came out. “Twilight,” released three years after, was just his fourth film. And in one of those films, Mira Nair's “Vanity Fair,” his scenes were cut entirely. When Pattinson was releasing “Cosmopolis,” he was asked in an interview if he felt sure he was an actor. He replied without hesitation: “No.”

“As soon as you start existing in a certain world, you feel like you have a tremendous amount of baggage all the time,” he said then. “You get stuck in this rut where you want people to think you’re something else, but you’re too scared to do what that is to actually be the other person.”

Pattinson, thrown into global fame at the age of 22, learned how to be a movie star on the fly. His solution, as the “Twilight” trilogy wrapped up, was basically to say yes to auteur filmmakers: Werner Herzog, David Cronenberg, James Gray and the Safdie brothers. Later came Claire Denis, Robert Eggers, Bong Joon Ho and Lynne Ramsay.

When Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond on Monday, it was far from a matter of movie destiny. Much of his two-decade career has been experimental, exploratory and a little uncertain. He's had to work up to the kind of big-screen confidence that's come naturally for the best Bonds before him .

That makes Pattinson both an obvious choice — he was easily the biggest star of the five 007 finalists who screen tested — and one that almost runs against type. With angular, old-school handsomeness, the white, British and decidedly not blond Pattinson may look the part. But his preference in protagonists has, for the most part, leaned toward scruffy, cryptic, erratic young men. He has spent much of his screen career subverting the kind of swaggering masculinity that Bond personifies.

A Bond that may push boundaries

That could make the 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight, an intriguing new chapter in the 64-year history of the Bond movies. The former Bond, Daniel Craig , also played with some of the Bond conventions, introducing long-term love affairs, hints of gender equality and even death to the super spy.

But Pattinson may take that friction further. Anyone who's seen him in Denis' “High Life” or Eggers' “The Lighthouse” will attest to Pattinson's proclivity for pushing boundaries. He's certainly the funniest and quickest to laugh James Bond we've had in decades. It will be interesting to see how much of his personality bleeds into Bond, or how much the tux stifles it.

Upon releasing “The Lighthouse,” a surreal, black-and-white tale of two seamen, Pattinson said: “Whenever you find something where you don’t really have any kind of archetype to fit it into, you don’t have any crutch of something you’ve done before, it’s always so exciting.”

Of course, Pattinson's career hasn't been limited to art-house curiosities. As he's grown as an actor, Pattinson has increasingly sought out blockbusters. His Batman largely eschews charisma or glamour, instead portraying the Dark Knight as a brooding, rage-prone loner. His most comfortable place in blockbusters so far has been on the villainous side: as the manipulative suitor Antinous in “The Odyssey” or the shape-shifting Scytale in Villeneuve's upcoming “Dune: Part III.”

The role that most presaged Pattinson's Bond turn, though, was as the dashing British agent in Christopher Nolan's “Tenet.” That performance, flashing espionage charm, may have been Pattinson's real audition. Nolan has long made his interest in 007 clear, so expect conjecture of Nolan's possible entry to the franchise, on the heels of his friend Villeneuve, to reach overdrive in the coming years.

In its first Bond foray, Amazon goes with a known commodity

It's possible, even probable, that Amazon MGM needed Pattinson more than he needed Bond. Amazon bought MGM for $8.45 billion with the express purpose of taking ownership of Ian Fleming's MI6 agent and the many millions he generates. The studio, in its first 007 foray , can't afford to miss. And it might need the box-office punch of a household name rather than the harder-sell growing pains of a relative newcomer.

Aside from assuring some high level of audience interest, Pattinson should bring in today's most important and lucrative demographic: Gen Z . Those who grew up watching Pattinson, from “Twilight” to “The Odyssey,” make up the most dominant demo in moviegoing. Now, one of Hollywood's top young stars is fronting a marquee franchise in need of renewal.

It's already been a remarkable year for Pattinson. If the 40-year-old began his career with self-doubt and humility, he's proven in 2026 to have become one of the deftest and most dynamic actors of his generation. With “Dune: Part III” still to come, Pattinson has ranged from cunning (“The Odyssey”) to distraught (“The Drama”) to chilling (“Primetime”). No matter what happens next, Bond, in his seventh incarnation, is getting an actor at the very top of his game.