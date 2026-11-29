JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Evan Roberts’ 16 points helped Jacksonville defeat Trinity Baptist 96-60 on Saturday.

Roberts had five rebounds for the Dolphins (3-5). Lyndell Buckingham Jr. scored 15 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds and three steals. Jaden Newell had 15 points and shot 7 of 8 from the field.

Tayden Owens led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 26 points and two steals. Chancelor Mullins added eight points for Trinity Baptist. Gavin Korth-Loder finished with five points.

Up next

Jacksonville’s next game is Tuesday against UCF on the road, and Trinity Baptist visits Stetson on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.