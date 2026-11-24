DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies are adding depth not only to their roster this offseason but in their front office.

The Rockies brought in former Seattle manager Scott Servais on Tuesday as senior director of baseball operations. His role includes working in the player development system — along with lending a hand with the draft — as the Rockies try to get back on track following a fourth straight 100-loss season.

Servais went 680-642 with the Mariners over parts of nine seasons. They made it to the postseason in 2022 for the first time in 21 years .

The 59-year-old Servais also spent 11 seasons in the major leagues as a catcher, including a 33-game stint with the Rockies in 2000. He was with San Diego the last two seasons as a special assistant for player development.

It's the latest move by president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta to break Colorado out of its prolonged postseason slump. Their last winning — and playoff — season was 2018.

Last week, DePodesta orchestrated a deal with the Chicago White Sox to add a pair of starters in three-time All-Star Luis Castillo and righty Davis Martin. Castillo’s contract includes a $22.75 million salary in 2027.

The Rockies remain in aggressive mode even with a lockout looming and facing uncertainty. DePodesta received the go-ahead to spend money this offseason from ownership.

In addition to Servais, the team added several senior-level staff members: Steve Barningham (senior advisor, scouting), Chris Becerra (senior advisor, scouting and player development), Andre Lipcius (advance scout) and Oz Ocampo (senior advisor, international and strategy).

“We’re in a better position than we were a year ago, but there’s still work to do,” said DePodesta, who returned to baseball with Colorado last November after a decade in the NFL as the Cleveland Browns’ chief strategy officer. "We’ll continue to explore every avenue to building a sustainable, winning club.”

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