Trinity Rodman has a minor shoulder injury and won't be available for the United States in the upcoming CONCACAF W Championship tournament, which serves as qualifying for next summer's Women's World Cup.

Rodman was injured in the opening minutes of the Washington Spirit's loss to the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League championship game on Saturday.

U.S. coach Emma Hayes replaced Rodman on the 23-player U.S. roster for the tournament with forward Jaedyn Shaw, who has made 37 appearances for the national team with 10 goals.

Eight teams play this weekend in the quarterfinals of the W Championship, with the four winners earning the confederation’s four direct spots in the World Cup in Brazil. The tournament also will determine the region's teams for the 2028 Olympics.

Jamaica will meet Costa Rica before the United States plays El Salvador on Friday, with Canada to play Panama and Mexico facing Haiti on Saturday. All four matches will be played at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium, in Mansfield, Texas.

Rodman, who had 15 goals and 10 assists for the Spirit this season, was injured in the fifth minute of the NWSL title game when she collied with Current defender Laney Rouse.

Despite the injury, Rodman remained in the match and scored the Spirit's lone goal in stoppage time.

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