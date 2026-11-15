Rookie Emmett Johnson shines as Chiefs roll past Falcons 35-13 without Kenneth Walker III

ATLANTA (AP) — No Kenneth Walker III? No problem for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie Emmett Johnson, a fifth-round pick out of Nebraska, took control of the Chiefs’ rushing attack and also caught two touchdown passes in Kansas City’s dominant 35-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Johnson finished with 101 yards on 22 carries, plus six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said his confidence level in Johnson came from observing other players.

“Players are going to tell you the whole story,” Reid said. “When a kid comes in and he’s good, you know he’s good.”

Walker has been off to a tremendous start since coming over from the Seahawks after being the Super Bowl MVP in February.

Entering Sunday, Walker led the AFC in rushing with 872 yards and seven TDs to go along with 172 receiving yards and four TD catches. He had five 100-yard rushing games and five games with multiple touchdowns.

Johnson showed a dual-threat ability last year at Nebraska, where he had 46 receptions and ran for 1,451 yards. He made an immediate impact on Sunday, capping the Chiefs’ first drive with a 12-yard touchdown reception from Patrick Mahomes, who would go on to throw five touchdowns in the win.

“(Johnson) runs tough, he runs hard, he breaks tackles, and then whenever he gets chances in the receiving end, he catches the ball and makes plays there too as well,” Mahomes said.

Walker injured his hamstring this week in practice, which opened the door for Johnson and he took full advantage.

When it came time to burn clock with a lead in the fourth quarter, Reid put the ball in Johnson’s hands and he did not disappoint, capping a drive early in the fourth quarter with his second touchdown catch.

“The Falcons do a great job of knocking the ball out, punching the ball out. San Francisco comes in, and you know the four turnovers there, knocking the ball out, and so we were aware of that,” Reid said. “Emmett more so than any of us was aware of that. He saw it on tape, and you know keeping the ball high and tight becomes important. He covered it in traffic. He did all those little things. You’re going to spin, keep it close to your body. All of those fundamental things.”

Walker’s injury does not project to be long term, but the Chiefs know moving forward they have two solid options at lead running back.

“I don’t think anyone can replace Kenneth and the special ability he has running and catching the football, but to have someone that can do it in their own way and can make plays happen and break tackles,” Mahomes said. “(Johnson) wants to be great. He wants to contribute any way possible. And obviously, with having Kenneth and how great he’s playing, (Johnson) hasn’t got as many opportunities. But when his number got called, he stepped in and made the plays happen, and so that’s going to be great to have as the season goes on, and we get Kenneth back as that one-two punch.”

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