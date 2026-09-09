Rookie Kade Anderson picks up first win with 6 sharp innings as Mariners beat Rangers 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Kade Anderson picked up his first major league victory with six sharp innings, and Cole Young hit a two-run double as the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday.

Making his fourth big league start, the 22-year-old Anderson (1-1) allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one in an efficient 81-pitch outing. He allowed a homer to Jake Burger leading off the second.

The third overall pick in the 2025 amateur draft, Anderson debuted on Aug. 22, allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings against the visiting Chicago Cubs. He took his first loss last Thursday against the Athletics.

Seranthony Dominguez relieved Anderson in the seventh. Gabe Speier allowed Corey Seager's homer in the eighth, and Andrés Muñoz worked the ninth for his 26th save.

Texas (72-74) failed to gain ground on Cleveland in the AL wild-card race and AL West-leading Houston, with both teams playing later Wednesday.

After Burger hit his team-leading 26th homer for the Rangers, Seattle tied it in the bottom of the second. Cal Raleigh walked when a called third strike and later scored on Taylor Ward’s single to right.

Young’s double to the right-field corner in the fourth made it 3-1.

Seager and Brandon Nimmo each had two hits for the Rangers. No Seattle player had more than one.

Up next

Seattle will send right-hander Logan Gilbert (11-9, 3.71 ERA) to the mound as the three-game series concludes on Thursday. Texas will start right-hander Jacob deGrom (10-9, 3.96).

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