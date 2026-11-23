MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Before Josh Allen left the field, he had to go shake Jacob Rodriguez's hand. Perhaps that was an indicator of the level of respect the Miami Dolphins' rookie linebacker is already earning from his NFL peers.

There are only 15 players in NFL history who can say they intercepted passes from both Allen, the face of the Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City star Patrick Mahomes. Rodriguez is the newest name on that list, after he snared one of Allen's throws on Sunday in the Dolphins' 26-9 loss.

Allen did his on-field television interview when the game ended, then looked around until he found Rodriguez. A quick word was shared between the two, and Allen trotted toward the Buffalo locker room. It was a moment that, not surprisingly, went viral.

“Two of the greatest quarterbacks in the game, potential Hall of Fame players, I think that's awesome that he's going to have two game balls from those two guys and I'm sure he's going to have a lot more in his career,” Dolphins quarterback Jeff Hafley said Monday. “But regardless of those, I feel the same way I did about him. He is going to be a great player and he's going to be a special player if he can continue to work hard and develop and be consistent.”

That, of course, is essentially the Dolphins' mantra for 2026: word hard and develop.

At 1-9, there's no postseason push and no one ever thought there would be this season. Since the start of the 2024 season, the Dolphins have lost 28 games; only Tennessee has lost more in that span. But there are signs of what Miami is trying to build right now, and players such as Rodriguez are going to be the ones pointed to as keys for whatever is coming down the road.

“Cool stat,” Hafley said. “But I just think it shows what the guy is capable of becoming if he continues to work at it.”

What’s working

The defense didn't make life too easy for Allen, one of the NFL's most prolific quarterbacks. Allen didn't have a rushing attempt — only the fourth time in his career that happened — and finished with a low-for-him rating of 69.1. He still managed 304 yards through the air, getting those on 45 attempts.

What needs help

The passing game just was off. Kyle McCord should have felt right at home Sunday in Western New York — he was two hours from Syracuse and four hours from Ohio State, his two college campuses — but little clicked in a 12-for-33, 102-yard performance. It was the 385th time in Dolphins history that a player threw so many passes; all 384 of the others ended up with more yards than McCord did against the Bills.

Stock up

Daniel Carlson. The Dolphins' new kicker connected on a pair of 52-yard field goals Sunday, making him only the second player in Miami history to have multiple ones from that distance or longer in the same game. Jason Sanders had two such games for the Dolphins, including one where he hit three from 52 or longer on Christmas Eve 2023 against Dallas.

Stock down

The offense asked a lot from the defense. Miami managed only 23 minutes of possession on Sunday, the second-lowest total for the Dolphins this season. Giving Buffalo's offense nearly 37 minutes worth of chances isn't a great idea.

Injuries

Hafley doesn't think the Dolphins had any season-ending issues happen Sunday. G Jonah Savaiinaea (ankle) and WR Chris Bell (chest) got hurt Sunday and returned to the game; for now, CB JuJu Brents (shoulder, didn't return to game) is initially listed as day to day. Hafley also said QB Malik Willis (groin, injured reserve) isn't a target for surgery at this point, though it evidently hasn't been ruled out.

Key number

8 — The Dolphins have made their past eight field-goal tries from 52 yards or more, the longest streak in team history. In this era of kickers booming the ball longer than ever, they're 22 for their past 26 from that distance (81.8%) — before that, the franchise was 40 for 112 all time (35.7%).

Next steps

If the Dolphins have any hope of finishing outside of last in the AFC East, then Sunday's home rivalry game against the New York Jets — the only team Miami has beaten this season — is likely a must win.

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