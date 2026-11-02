Rookie Lendeborg scores career-high 37 points, Warriors top Clippers 124-112 without Curry, Green

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg scored a career-high 37 points and dished out six assists in a game Golden State rested stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and the Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-112 for their fourth straight win Sunday night.

Lendeborg notched his fourth game with 20 or more points, scoring five straight midway through the third quarter that gave the Warriors their biggest lead to that point at 83-68. He shot 13 for 19 — 6 of 11 from 3-point range — and his points were the most by a Warriors rookie since Curry went off for 42 on April 14, 2010, at Portland.

With two 30-point performances among his initial seven games, Lendeborg joined Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry as the only other Warriors to do so. Lendeborg bounced back from a tough outing in a win against the Lakers on Friday in which he fouled out.

Brandon Williams scored 17 points off the bench as the Golden State reserves contributed 40 points in all.

Rui Hachimura had 24 points and Kobe Sanders came off the bench to score 16 for the Clippers, who lost their fifth game in a row.

Curry and Green had the night off for the front end of a back-to-back, with the Clippers also playing in the first of consecutive games.

Golden State has found a rhythm since starting 0-3.

Brandin Podziemski overcame a slow start to finish with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and De'Anthony Melton added 21 points for the Warriors, who were big supporters of the Golden State Valkyries' run to a WNBA championship that was capped by a thrilling Game 7 win Saturday.

Gabby Williams, Tiffany Hayes and Kiah Stokes walked through Chase Center a night after the Valkyries beat the Atlanta Dream in the first Game 7 in Finals history to huge cheers as they made their way to seats in the first quarter. The team was honored at midcourt in the first half.

The arena crew has been busy, changing the court after the Warriors played Friday night and again after Saturday's WNBA finale.

Up next

Clippers: Host the Raptors on Monday.

Warriors: Host the Suns on Monday night in the home back-to-back.

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