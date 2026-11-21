CINCINNATI (AP) — As Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor evaluates Washington's defense leading up to the "Monday Night Football" matchup, the effectiveness of the blitz from the Commanders’ linebackers jumps off the film.

That creates a challenge this week that Taylor believes the Bengals are built to handle.

“We’re challenging our backs, these linebackers this week are really good blitzers, they’re really physical, but we have the best protecting backs in the NFL,” Taylor said.

For a Bengals’ team that has the highest passing rate in the NFL, fourth-year running back Chase Brown has had to evolve his game this season. He’s averaging just 12.6 carries per game. On the other hand, he has more receptions than any running back in the NFL.

He has also excelled as a pass protector.

“The emphasis (of this offense) isn’t to run the football,” Brown said. “I’m not worried about it. It’ll be fine. I know my role. And we’re winning football games. That’s what it’s about. It’s not about Chase Brown getting 100 yards a game or whatever it is. It’s about doing my job at a high level and winning. When I’m needed and they need me, I win. Maybe we’re not leaning on the run right now. At some point we will. I’ll be ready for that.”

While Brown hasn’t received many carries, he has been efficient with his opportunities. Bengals runs are getting stuffed at the sixth-lowest rate in the NFL. Taylor also said that the Bengals have a lot to be proud of with their short-yardage run game.

Brown is embracing whatever opportunities he gets.

“It’s been an interesting season,” Brown said. “I’ve learned a lot about myself and where I need to be better. It’s been good. I know I do my job really well. Maybe it’s not 20 carries a game. But I’m not going to lose in pass protection. I’m having a lot of fun with that.”

Similar to the 2025 season, Brown has improved as the season has gone along. In four games since the bye week, he’s averaging 4.6 yards per carry. The Bengals have also been able to lean into their run game to put the game away in wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons.

Taylor said the Bengals take pride in having several different ways to win. If the Bengals need to go to a run-heavy approach at some point this season, they have confidence in Brown.

“Guys have bought in and understand their role and play their role to as high a level as we need them to,” Taylor said.

There could be an opportunity this week against a Washington Commanders team that has been injured at defensive tackle with Javon Kinlaw and Daron Payne on injured reserve. The Commanders have the fifth-least efficient run defense in the NFL.

While the Bengals have been pass heavy this season, Taylor says they’re always ready to adjust.

“We’re willing to take feedback from guys who are in-game operating and seeing looks in the run game and the pass game that they think are favorable for them,” Taylor said. “We’ll look at the pictures and we’ll quickly get to those answers. We great pride in the flexibility of the game as it unfolds.”

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