Rushing and Hernández go deep as the Dodgers beat the Mariners 6-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dalton Rushing hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernández added a solo shot and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Thursday night.

The Mariners fell to 23-33 on the road, where they haven't won a series since the end of May. They took the series opener 7-6, hitting five homers, before dropping the final two games.

Roki Sasaki (5-5) dominated through the first five innings, allowing just two hits while working with a 5-0 lead. The right-hander wobbled in the sixth, giving up two runs, including one on a bases-loaded walk to Cal Raleigh, and three hits as the Mariners closed to 5-2.

Reliever Jack Dreyer came in and struck out pinch-hitter Rob Refsnyder before Weston Wilson grounded out to end the threat. Freddie Freeman salvaged shortstop Mookie Betts' errant throw with a leaping tag on Wilson for the third out.

Pitching with his oversized bright yellow glove, Sasaki struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings in reducing his ERA to 4.64, the lowest it's been since early June.

Dodgers leadoff hitter Tommy Edman went 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout while Shohei Ohtani sat out to rest his sore left knee.

Kyle Tucker walked and Hernández singled to set up Rushing's 400-foot shot in the fourth, extending the lead to 5-0. It was the ninth of 13 homers given up by Mariners starter Bryan Woo (7-8) on the road this season. Hernández went deep against reliever Alex Hoppe with two outs in the sixth.

Betts' two-run double staked the Dodgers to a 2-0 lead in the first.

The Mariners got an RBI double by Randy Arozarena for their other run.

Woo gave up five runs and five hits in five innings while striking out eight.

Up next

Seattle RHP Bryce Miller (4-5, 2.75 ERA) was set to start Friday at home against Minnesota RHP Zebby Matthews (4-8, 5.21).

The Dodgers had yet to name a starter for their series opener Friday against Boston and LHP Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.02).

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