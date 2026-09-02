Russell Westbrook joins upstart basketball league Project B as co-founder and chief strategy officer

Russell Westbrook is joining the upstart men's and women's basketball league Project B as a co-founder and its chief strategy officer.

The two-time NBA scoring champion and 2017 MVP who announced his retirement last month holds an ownership stake in Project B and has joined its board of directors, giving Westbrook a prominent role in the league, which will launch in January 2027 and barnstorm through cities in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

“At every step of my career, what was most valuable to me was making sure everyone had a seat at the table," Westbrook said in a statement. "With Project B, we’re challenging the norm and bringing a new vision to the intersection of premium sport, culture, and entertainment. We’re reimagining the experience with players not only as key value drivers, but also as shareholders and decision makers.”

Will Russell Westbrook play in the league?

There is no indication that Westbrook will play in the league, which has already started rolling out its women's circuit and has begun to bolster its men's side with several executive hires. Project B named former Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields its head of men's basketball this summer.

So far about a dozen women’s basketball players have said they’ll be participating, including Dallas Wings rookie Azzi Fudd , former WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike , Alyssa Thomas , Jonquel Jones, Jewell Loyd and Seattle Storm rookie Awa Fam. Many young players from around the world are also expected to play.

The league has said salaries for players on its women's side will top those currently offered by the WNBA.

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