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Russia will close Germany's Goethe-Institut cultural centers

Russia will shutter German cultural centers nationally; this retaliates against Germany's prior closures

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Presidente de Ucrania
Russia will close Germany's Goethe-Institut cultural centersHANDOUT - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER

Russia will shutter German cultural centers across the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

The move comes after Berlin blamed Moscow for an attempted attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month and announced the closure of both the Russian Consulate in Bonn and the Russian House cultural center in the German capital.

Lavrov said that cultural centers belonging to Germany’s Goethe-Institut would be closed in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, adding that any other response would show a lack of “self-respect” on Russia’s part.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Lavrov said that Germany “could not have failed to understand” that the closure of Russian House would “signify the end of their cultural presence in Russia.”

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