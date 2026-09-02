Rutgers looks to rebound from losing season when it hosts UMass in opener
UMass and Rutgers prepare to play; UMass concluded 2025 winless while Rutgers finished with a 5-7 record
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UMass at Rutgers, Thursday, 6 p.m. ET
How to watch: Big Ten Network
Key stats
UMass (2025)
Overall offense: 247.5 yards per game (134th in FBS)
Passing: 165.1 yards per game (118th)
Rushing: 82.4 yards per game (131st)
Scoring: 11.1 points per game (134th)
Overall defense: 433.8 yards allowed per game (127th in FBS)
Passing: 212.5 yards allowed per game (55th)
Rushing: 221.3 yards allowed per game (132nd)
Scoring: 38.6 points allowed per game (134th)
Rutgers (2025)
Overall offense: 407.1 yards per game (43rd in FBS)
Passing: 266.1 yards per game (t-23rd)
Rushing: 141.0 yards per game (84th)
Scoring: 28.7 points per game (59th)
Overall defense: 432.8 yards allowed per game (125th in FBS)
Passing: 222.9 yards allowed per game (t-76th)
Rushing: 209.9 yards allowed per game (129th)
Scoring: 31.8 points allowed per game (t-115th)
Team leaders
UMass (2025)
Passing: AJ Hairston, 957 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 49.5 completion percentage
Rushing: Brandon Hood, 368 yards on 98 carries, 2 TDs
Receiving: Jacquon Gibson, 616 yards on 63 catches, 0 TDs
Rutgers (2025)
Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 3,124 yards, 20 TDs, 7 INT, 62.2 completion percentage
Rushing: Antwan Raymond, 1,275 yards on 244 carries, 13 TDs
Receiving: KJ Duff, 1,084 yards on 60 catches, 7 TDs
Last game
UMass finished 0-12 with a 45-14 loss to Bowling Green, the only winless team in the FBS.
Rutgers finished a 5-7 season with a 40-36 loss to Penn State.
Next game
UMass plays Sacred Heart on Sept. 12. Rutgers is at Boston College on Sept. 11.
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